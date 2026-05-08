Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Scandinavian Astor Group AB
NSG turns Astor into a scaled defence platform; PT Up
Astor delivered a strong Q1 and announced a transformative step to consolidate NSG, one of its best-performing assets. Overall, the developments highlight solid execution of the order book and strategic continuity under the incoming leadership.
Q1 26 sales rose 74% yoy to SEK 130m and EBITDA more than tripled to SEK 27.8m, implying a 21.4% margin, up 10.6pp yoy. The improvement was driven by better capacity utilisation, a stronger business mix and the SEK 5.6m at-equity contribution from NSG. Even excluding this at-equity result, the margin would have been at 17%, up 6.2pp yoy. Particularly strong was the Astor Industry segment. Sales grew 47% yoy to SEK 75.4m, EBITDA more than doubled to SEK 19.7m, courtesy of a c. 12pp margin improvement, supported by higher defence deliveries.
The acquisition of the remaining 63.5% of NSG looks transformative and should materially lift Astor's scale, visibility and earnings base. NSG adds a highly relevant defence-infrastructure niche, offering classified high-security constructions such as shelters, secure data centres and containerised protection solutions against intrusion, sabotage and EMP risks. This fits squarely into Astor Protect, in our view.
In sum, the transaction is expected to be underlying margin-accretive and EPS-accretive. In our view, the deal materially strengthens the BUY case, as Astor is turning into a scaled listed European defence platform with a broader asset base, higher backlog visibility and stronger earnings capacity.
BUY, new PT SEK 54 (old: SEK 51), based on DCF and a peer group analysis.
You can download the research here: scandinavian-astor-group-ab-2026-05-08-previewreview-en-c4e15
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Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
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Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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2323672 08.05.2026 CET/CEST
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