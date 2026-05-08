In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China's TOPCon cell prices held steady in the first week of May amid weak trading activity, as China entered a week-long Labor Day holiday period. Prices have stabilized recently after several consecutive weeks of declines, tracking the movements of upstream markets. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on May 5, Free-On-Board (FOB) China TOPCon M10 cell prices were stable week-on-week at $0.0486/W, down 15.7% from their year-to-date ...

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