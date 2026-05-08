At the Solarpower Summit in Brussels, two Ukrainian representatives highlighted the role photovoltaics and battery storage can play in the country, as well as the lessons the European Union can draw from Ukraine's experience of living through war. Particular emphasis was placed on systems installed at hospitals and schools. Yuliana Onishchuk is organizing aid under extraordinarily difficult conditions. Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine's power infrastructure, while the country's energy sector has historically been heavily male-dominated and many men are currently serving in the military. ...

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