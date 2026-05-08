After successfully supporting agentic simulation in production with strategic customers, SimScale opens Engineering AI to organizations globally who are ready to automate the full simulation workflow removing bottlenecks to faster innovation

SimScale, the AI-native cloud platform for engineering simulation, today opened enterprise waitlist access to itsguided pilot service for Engineering AI agents autonomous simulation orchestration tools that extract technical intent from engineering specifications and execute the complete validation workflow, from CAD preparation and meshing to solver configuration and final report. The announcement marks the transition of Engineering AI from strategic customer deployments into full public availability.

Engineering teams face a constraint that has resisted decades of tooling: the most time-intensive parts of any simulation project require the judgment of senior specialists who are always in short supply. As design cycles compress, organizations face a compounding challenge: exponentially more design decisions to validate, with a specialist workforce that cannot scale at the same rate. SimScale's Engineering AI resolves this by encoding expert knowledge a team's specific standards, solver preferences, and compliance rules into agents that operate near autonomously, making every engineer in the organization as capable as its most experienced simulation specialist.

"The constraint we kept hearing from engineering leaders isn't compute it's time," said David Heiny, CEO of SimScale. "How do you capture what your best simulation engineers know, and make it instantly available to every project, every team member, every second of the day? Engineering AI answers that. What used to require a specialist to configure from scratch now runs autonomously, with the same guardrails your senior engineers would apply. The results our customers are seeing workflows that took weeks, now done in minutes are what happens when that constraint is removed. We're excited to open that opportunity to all our users.

SimScale customers have reported step-change results. Shane McConn, Lead Mechanical Design Engineer at Silent-Aire, put it plainly: "Months of engineering work can now be done in an evening." At Convion, an HD Hyundai company pioneering hydrogen fuel cell technology, AI underpins a generative design workflow that produces new optimized designs in under one hour a cycle that previously took months. "We now have an AI model that can generate a new optimized design in under an hour, and I have complete confidence in the results," said Armin Narimanzadeh, Manager of Thermofluids Simulations at Convion.

SimScale Engineering AI orchestrates the complete simulation pipeline based on context and intent: extracting requirements from RFQ and project documentation, configuring the simulations needed, executing parallel simulation runs in the cloud, and delivering auditable, proposal-ready validation reports. Agents are built on a foundation of more than one million real-world simulation projects and can carry an organization's own domain standards and compliance rules ensuring every simulation run reflects the depth of judgment of the team's senior specialists.

To accompany public availability, SimScale has opened a guided pilot waitlist for organizations with active simulation workflows and defined AI objectives to express their interest in starting their agentic engineering adoption journey. Accepted teams may receive a serviced pilot program in which SimScale engineers deploy Engineering AI directly on live projects.

Enterprise teams can apply now at Simulation Software Engineering AI in the Cloud SimScale

About SimScale

SimScale is the AI-native cloud platform for engineering simulation. Trusted by more than 800,000 users, SimScale empowers engineers everywhere to innovate faster by exploring thousands of engineering decisions in seconds. By integrating Engineering AI workflows with computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), electromagnetic, and thermal simulation in a single cloud-native platform, SimScale empowers teams to engineer the irreplaceable. For more information, visit www.simscale.com.

SimScale is a registered trademark of SimScale GmbH. All other trademarks not owned by SimScale GmbH are the property of their respective owners.

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