Semiconductor industry leader takes the helm to accelerate Beneq's next phase of growth in atomic layer deposition

Beneq Oy, the home of atomic layer deposition (ALD), today announced the appointment of Dr. Jason Harrison as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Harrison succeeds Dr. Tommi Vainio and will lead Beneq into its next phase of growth across semiconductor, optical, and emerging technology markets.

A Strategic Leadership Transition

Beneq enters its next phase of growth from a position of strong commercial momentum. Recent milestones include the qualification of the Beneq Transform cluster tool for volume production of GaN power and RF filter devices; the introduction of Beneq Transmute and Beneq Transform XP, both engineered for high-volume manufacturing (HVM) of specialty semiconductors; growing adoption of the P-Series for coating critical chamber parts in advanced node devices; and selection of the C2R for AR waveguide production in next-generation XR optics.

Against this backdrop, the Board of Directors has determined that the time is right to align executive leadership with the company's evolving strategic priorities. As part of this transition, Dr. Tommi Vainio has decided to step down as CEO to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors extends its sincere thanks to Tommi, whose leadership advanced Beneq's technology platform, strengthened its market position in thin film deposition, and guided the company through important stages of its development.

A Proven Leader for a Scaling ALD Business

Dr. Harrison brings extensive global experience across the semiconductor and advanced technology sectors. He holds a Ph.D. in Quantum Chemistry and has built a distinguished career spanning device manufacturing, process development, and equipment solutions, with senior leadership roles at Intel, Lam Research, Veeco, and Applied Materials covering research and development, new product introduction, global account management, and business unit leadership. This combination of technical depth and commercial acumen positions him to scale Beneq's commercial execution and growth across its global customer base.

Looking Ahead

Under Jason's leadership, Beneq will accelerate strategic execution across its expanding portfolio, deepen customer engagement across North America, Asia, and Europe, and continue investing in innovative ALD solutions from R&D to HVM to deliver long-term value to customers, employees, and stakeholders.

Dr. Patrick Rabinzohn, Member of the Board of Directors, Beneq, said: "Jason brings the technical depth, the business and account management experience, and the global perspective Beneq needs at this stage of its growth. His academic background and compelling track record across the semiconductor industry positions Jason to build on the momentum the company generated especially."

Dr. Jason Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, Beneq, added: "Beneq has a strong technology foundation, a talented team, and a growing pipeline of customers in some of the most important markets in semiconductors and optics. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate execution and deliver on the trust our customers place in us."

About Beneq

Beneq pioneered industrial production of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) with the introduction of the first commercial ALD equipment in 1984. Today, Beneq advances ALD adoption and validation with a portfolio that includes the Beneq Transform, Transform XP, Transform 300, and Transmute for specialty semiconductor device fabrication; TFS 200 and TFS 500 for R&D; the P400A, P800, and P1500 batch systems for coating critical semiconductor chamber components and complex part geometries; and spatial ALD platforms such as the C2R and roll-to-roll processing equipment. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Beneq enables ALD integration from lab to fab for semiconductors, optics, and functional coatings.

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Contacts:

Lie Luo

Head of Marketing

lie.luo@beneq.com