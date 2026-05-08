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PR Newswire
08.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Angel Yeast at Vitafoods Europe 2026, Pioneering Global Nutrition and Health Trends with AngeoPro Yeast Protein

BARCELONA, Spain, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world's leading manufacturer of yeast and yeast protein, has participated in Vitafoods Europe 2026, the premier global nutrition and health exhibition, on May 5-7 at the Fira de Barcelona. The company highlights its patented technology breakthrough AngeoPro Yeast Protein, alongside a comprehensive portfolio of functional ingredients designed to address global challenges in sustainable nutrition, sports performance, and holistic wellness.

Scientific Innovation Meets Market Demand

The centerpiece of Angel Yeast's exhibition was the unveiling of AngeoPro, a high-purity yeast protein solution designed to address the formulation challenges prevalent in the sports nutrition and functional beverage sectors.

Unlike conventional proteins, AngeoPro S80-A is distinguished by its =80% protein content and unique physical properties. It offers a revolutionary advantage for beverage manufacturers: it is 100% soluble and clear with complete amino acids profile. This allows for the creation of transparent, high-protein functional waters and RTD (Ready-to-Drink) beverages without the cloudiness or sedimentation.

Visitors sampled multi-flavored yeast protein beverages that showcased the ingredient's unique clarity and nutrition, alongside high-protein ice cream that delivered creamy textures without dairy and lactose. A selection of gourmet protein-rich foods was also on display, proving that high-performance protein can seamlessly integrate into everyday consumption experiences.

Backed by published scientific studies, the product's efficacy has been rigorously validated. Clinical data highlighted AngeoPro's multifaceted health benefits, including support for Muscle & Skeletal Health, Exercise Performance, Intestinal Health, and Weight Management. This robust scientific dossier provides European formulators with the evidence-based validation required for health claims in the stringent EU regulatory environment.

This comprehensive health portfolio positions AngeoPro as a versatile solution for sports nutrition, medical foods, and weight management formulations.

Executive Insight: Bridging the Protein Gap

During the exhibition, Dr. Sun, Global product manager of Angel Yeast, delivered a keynote address titled "A New Choice for Muscle Health: Yeast Protein-An Ideal Option for Next-Generation Sports Nutrition." In his presentation, Dr. Sun emphasized the sustainability and performance advantages of fermentation-derived proteins.

"The future of protein is not just about quantity, but quality and sustainability. Through our AngeoPro technology, we are bridging the gap between the high performance demanded by athletes and the clean, transparent textures demanded by modern consumers. Fermentation offers a path to produce complete proteins with a full amino acid profile and a dramatically lower carbon footprint than traditional agriculture. We are not just launching a product; we are offering a sustainable, science-backed solution for the next generation of functional foods."

Driving Sustainable Nutrition

Aligned with the European market's demand for nutrition and wellness, beyond its flagship protein innovation, Angel Yeast showcased a comprehensive portfolio tailored to Europe's diverse health needs, including Sports Nutrition with Vitamin K2 (MK-7) and Tea Ingredients, Immune Support utilizing Yeast Beta-Glucans and Postbiotics, Gut Health solutions featuring Saccharomyces boulardii, and specialized ingredients for Antioxidant and Cardiovascular health like Glutathione Yeast and Fermented Ginseng.

Strategic Outlook

This participation in Vitafoods Europe served as a critical platform for Angel Yeast to align its R&D roadmap with the specific demands of the European market. By engaging with international industry leaders, the company has solidified its commitment to providing "Yeast-Powered Nutrition for Performance, Wellness, & Vitality."

Angel Yeast remains dedicated to driving innovation in the health ingredient sector, leveraging fermentation technology to meet the rising global demand for sustainable, high-performance nutrition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975507/20260508111846.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-at-vitafoods-europe-2026-pioneering-global-nutrition-and-health-trends-with-angeopro-yeast-protein-302766639.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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