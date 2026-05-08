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PR Newswire
08.05.2026 10:17 Uhr
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Rznomics Announces U.S. FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation Granted to 'RZ-001' for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

RMAT designation based on promising Phase 1b/2a clinical data, including safety profile and preliminary response rates, with trans-splicing ribozyme-based RNA editing platform

SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rznomics a biopharmaceutical company specializing in RNA-based gene therapeutics, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation to RZ-001, its lead investigational candidate for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

RMAT designation is a specialized FDA program created to accelerate the development and review of promising new therapies, including gene therapies, intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions. Applicant is required to submit preliminary clinical evidence suggesting the potential to address unmet medical needs. This designation provides important opportunities during the drug development process, including increased FDA guidance and eligibility for priority and rolling reviews, as well as accelerated approval pathways. By streamlining these regulatory milestones, the program aims to bring transformative innovations to patients more quickly.

RZ-001 is the next-generation oncology therapeutics based on Rznomics' proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme technology platform. By replacing cancer-specific RNA with therapeutic RNA, RZ-001 offers a novel mechanism of action designed to overcome the limitations of conventional therapies. The platform's dual-action approach-enhancing both tumor selectivity and safety-presents a promising new option for HCC patients with limited treatment alternatives. RZ-001 previously received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in 2024 and Fast Track Designation (FTD) in 2025 for the treatment of HCC.

The FDA's decision to grant RMAT status highlights the clinical potential and innovativeness of RZ-001, particularly following the meaningful interim signals from the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2026.

"With the RMAT designation, we plan to accelerate our U.S. development and partnership initiatives by initiating formal discussions with the FDA regarding clinical trial design, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), and commercialization strategies," said Sung-woo Hong, Vice President of Rznomics.

Seong-Wook Lee, CEO of Rznomics, added, "Receiving RMAT designation for RZ-001 is a profound validation of the innovation and competitiveness of our RNA editing platform by the FDA. We will concentrate our resources on global development and commercialization to provide a breakthrough therapeutic option in the field of HCC, where unmet medical needs remain exceptionally high."

About RMAT Designation

Introduced under the 21st Century Cures Act in 2016, the RMAT designation was established to foster the development of innovative regenerative medicine therapies and expand patient access. The program encompasses cell and gene therapies, therapeutic tissue engineering products, and combination products. To be eligible, a drug must be a regenerative medicine therapy intended to treat serious conditions, with preliminary clinical evidence indicating that the drug has the potential to address unmet medical needs for such a condition.

About Rznomics Inc.

Rznomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea focused on developing RNA-based gene therapies. The company's proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform enables precise RNA editing and has broad applicability across multiple indications. The company signed a research collaboration and license agreement with global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in May 2025 for the development of a novel RNA editing therapeutic and listed on the KOSDAQ market in December 2025. (KOSDAQ 476830)

For more information, please visitwww.rznomics.com

SOURCE Rznomics

© 2026 PR Newswire
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