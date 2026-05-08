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PR Newswire
08.05.2026 10:42 Uhr
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SUNMI Technology: SUNMI Wins 2026 Red Dot Design Awards with Five Products, Leading Global Commercial Industrial Design

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 2026 German Red Dot Design Award were officially announced. Five of SUNMI Technology's flagship products won awards: the CPad Business Tablet, CPad PAY, FLEX 3 Interactive Display, the V3 handheld POS Terminal and L3 Industrial PDA. These products stood out with three core design concepts: integration, versatility and human-centricity.

Known as "The Oscars" of global industrial design, the Red Dot Award has strict evaluation criteria covering aesthetics, ergonomics, scenario adaptability and sustainability. SUNMI adheres to original commercial scenario customization, rejecting crudely modified consumer devices. All winning products are originally developed for real commercial scenarios such as cash register, food delivery, industrial inspection and store operations, covering the entire commercial track with high scenario adaptability. Meanwhile, it practices ESG concepts, adopting eco-friendly materials and modular structures to extend equipment service life, reduce consumable consumption, and implement low-carbon and long-term design, which perfectly meets the Red Dot's sustainability evaluation criteria.

  • Simplify Complexity: With highly integrated design, SUNMI eliminates the "patchwork feeling" of cluttered devices and tangled cables in traditional commercial scenarios, streamlining store operations and saving space.
  • All-in-One Versatility: Beyond a single tool function, SUNMI's products achieve flexible transformation through modular and multi-form designs to proactively adapt to changing business needs. The CPad series with modular accessories and FLEX 3's Lego-style modular design enable multi-scenario application and long-term reuse.
  • Human-Centric Design: Every detail is human-oriented, focusing on real pain points to enhance scenario experience. The L3 Industrial PDA reduces high-frequency work fatigue through scientific weight distribution; the V3 Smart POS Terminal balances large-screen visibility and grip comfort; CPad PAY integrates full-link functions to simplify workflows.

These honors stem from SUNMI's long-term commitment to a sustainable society, original commercial R&D and ESG. In the future, SUNMI will uphold its core concepts, expand the boundaries of commercial industrial design, and empower global businesses with user-oriented, eco-friendly and high-value products.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081156/sunmi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunmi-wins-2026-red-dot-design-awards-with-five-products-leading-global-commercial-industrial-design-302766777.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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