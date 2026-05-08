Approval from the Export-Import Bank of the United States will support Serbia's next-generation telecoms expansion and strengthen U.S.-Serbia technology and economic ties

Telekom Srbija Group today announced that the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) has granted final approval for financing to support the continued rollout of Telekom Srbija's 5G network.

The EXIM-supported financing will help fund the deployment of 5G telecommunications network equipment and related services in Serbia, supplied by U.S. technology companies. It marks a major milestone in Telekom Srbija's long-term investment programme and strengthens the company's relationship with leading U.S. financial and technology institutions.

Telekom Srbija launched commercial 5G services in Serbia in December 2025 and is continuing to expand coverage nationwide. The company is targeting 5G coverage across all Serbian cities by the end of 2026, with full national coverage by the end of 2027.

The financing follows EXIM's preliminary commitment in December 2024 to support the preparation and rollout of Telekom Srbija's 5G network, and marks a further step in Telekom Srbija's cooperation with U.S. institutions and technology partners.

Vladimir Lucic, CEO of Telekom Srbija Group, said: "This is a landmark approval for Telekom Srbija and for the development of next-generation digital infrastructure in the Western Balkans. Our cooperation with EXIM and leading U.S. technology partners demonstrates the confidence of major international institutions in Telekom Srbija's strategy, financial strength and long-term growth. It gives us access to competitive financing and allows us to accelerate the rollout of 5G for the benefit of our customers, businesses and the wider Serbian economy."

The approval comes at a time of growing international confidence in Telekom Srbija's financial and strategic trajectory. The Group recently reported the strongest financial performance in its history, with full-year 2025 revenue of €2.3 billion, up 28.1% year-on-year, and Adjusted EBITDA of €1.3 billion, up 51.3%. It has also received recent rating updates from Fitch Ratings, Moody's and S&P Global, giving the company its strongest credit profile to date.

Telekom Srbija has also returned to international capital markets with a new bond offering, following its landmark inaugural USD 900 million Eurobond. The previous Eurobond was the first corporate Eurobond from the Western Balkans and won Europe Telecom Deal of the Year for Financing at the TMT Finance Awards EMEA 2026.

Telekom Srbija's 5G rollout is expected to support faster mobile connectivity, enhanced digital services, new business applications and the wider deployment of advanced technologies across Serbia. It will also play an important role in preparations for Expo 2027 in Belgrade, where digital infrastructure, innovation and connectivity will be central to Serbia's international positioning.

The approval forms part of Telekom Srbija's wider transformation from a traditional telecommunications operator into an integrated telecom, media and technology platform. By investing in 5G, fibre infrastructure, digital services, multimedia platforms and innovation through Telekom Srbija Ventures, the Group is strengthening its position at the centre of connectivity, content and technology development in the Western Balkans.

About Telekom Srbija Group

The Telekom Srbija Group, headquartered in Serbia and operating in 13 countries across Europe and beyond, is one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe, and a leader in digital transformation in the Western Balkans. With nearly 14 million subscribers and more than 13,000 employees, the Group provides services in four key segments: fixed telephony, mobile communications, internet, and multimedia.

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Contacts:

Ivana Bajovic

ivanabajo@telekom.rs

+381 64 650 7300