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ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Summit 2026: Auto Lending's Premier Event Returns... This Time, on the Pacific

Olympic Gold Medalist Stephanie Labbé to Deliver Keynote Address

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Inovatec Systems is thrilled to be hosting the Inovatec Summit 2026 next month from June 15-17, 2026 at the iconic Fairmont Empress in Victoria, British Columbia. The annual gathering brings together CEOs, senior executives, and thought leaders from across North America's auto-lending community for three days of industry insights, interactive sessions, and networking with a west coast twist.

This year's summit will feature a keynote address from Stephanie Labbé, Canadian Olympic gold medalist and former national team goalkeeper. Labbé, who backstopped Canada to a historic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and a bronze at Rio 2016, earned 86 international caps across a career that took her to the world's biggest stages. Now serving as Sporting Director with Vancouver Rise FC, she is widely celebrated for her resilience, leadership, and advocacy for mental health in sport. Her keynote, "Performance Under Pressure," kicks off on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:30 AM PT and will explore how the lessons she learned between the posts transformed who she became off the field.

"I am thrilled to be speaking at the Inovatec Summit around my transition from elite sport to sport leadership. Performance under pressure translates to all areas of life, and I hope my presentation sparks some new conversations within the room!" said Stephanie Labbé.

The rest of this year's agenda dives into the issues shaping the future of lending, with sessions covering AI in the Lending Process, Getting Value from Structured Data, Improving Fraud Detection and Canadian Credit Trends, and a review of the Inovatec Product Roadmap. Paired with a golf tournament on Day 1 and whale watching on the Pacific, the summit promises to be the industry's must-attend event of the year.

The Inovatec Summit 2026 is made possible with the support of key sponsors including Trust Science, Gestalt, and Equifax, whose partnership helps deliver a world-class experience for attendees. For more information or to register, visit inovatec.com/summit or contact the Inovatec events team at events@inovatec.ca.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

# # #

PR Contact:

Mina Velickovic
Inovatec Systems Inc.
marketing@inovatec.ca

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inovatec-summit-2026-auto-lendings-premier-event-returns...-this-1165306

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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