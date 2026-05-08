Maleic Anhydride Market worth $3.79 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Maleic Anhydride Marketby Raw Material (n-butane and Benzene), Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), 1,4-butanediol (1,4-BDO), Lubricating Oil Additives, and Copolymers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2035', the maleic anhydride market size was USD 1.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.62% between 2026 and 2035.

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Maleic Anhydride Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2035

2026 Market Size: USD 1.96 billion

2035 Projected Market Size: USD 3.79 billion

CAGR (2026-2035): 7.62%

Maleic Anhydride Market Trends & Insights:

There is high growth potential for the maleic anhydride market in the coming years due to increasing demand for unsaturated polyester resin, construction material, and automobile components. An emerging trend in the production of this chemical involves greater efficiency, lower costs, and enhanced environmental compliance. The use of this chemical enhances the properties of resins and intermediates, owing to increased durability and chemical stability.

Asia Pacific dominated the global maleic anhydride market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 59.6%, in terms of value.

The n-butane segment is projected to be the fastest-growing raw material segment in the overall maleic anhydride market, registering a CAGR of 8.75%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2035

The UPR segment dominated the global maleic anhydride market with a market share of 56.1%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) are identified as key players in the global maleic anhydride market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Shanxi Taiming Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Huanghua Hongcheng Business Corp., Ltd. (China), and UPC Technology Corporation (Taiwan), among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions in specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to become future market leaders.

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The maleic anhydride market has registered growth due to the growing demand for unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), 1,4-butanediol (1,4-BDO), and lubricating oil additives. Rising infrastructure development and lightweight material usage are boosting its applications in composites. In addition, its use in the production of lubricants, additives, and agrochemicals ensures consistent industrial demand. Growth in the manufacturing operations in developing economies further enhances market growth.

By raw material, benzene accounted for a significant share of the maleic anhydride market.

Based on raw material, benzene held a significant share in the maleic anhydride market in 2025. This is due to its established use as a traditional feedstock in production processes. Its consistent availability and robust supply chain ensure consistent industrial utilization. Its share is relatively lower than other effective alternatives like n-butane due to cost and environmental advantages. This makes benzene an important but less preferred option in modern production setups.

By application, the 1,4-BDO segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The 1,4-BDO application held the second-largest share of the maleic anhydride market in 2025, in terms of value. It serves as an important raw material for manufacturing compounds such as THF (tetrahydrofuran) and PBT (polybutylene terephthalate). The increasing demand for high-performing and durable materials in the plastic, automotive, textile, and coating sectors leads to their increased utilization. This robust downstream consumption pattern makes it one of the most significant application areas for maleic anhydride.

Europe was the second-largest market for maleic anhydride in 2025.

The second-largest market share of maleic anhydride was held by Europe in 2025. This is because of the robust chemical production sector and the well-established automotive and construction sectors in the region. Europe has a constant demand for unsaturated polyester resins that are used for composite products, paints, and adhesives. Stringent environmental policies further encourage the use of high-performance materials, where maleic anhydride plays a crucial role.

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Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Huntsman International LLC (US), Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) (Malaysia), Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (GACIC) (Saudi Arabia), Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Polynt Group (Italy).

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