Marine Collagen Market worth $1.66 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The marine collagen market is projected to grow from USD 1.14 billion in 2026 to reach USD 1.66 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2031.

Marine Collagen Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.14 billion

USD 1.14 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.66 billion

USD 1.66 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.7%

Marine Collagen Market Trends & Insights:

The marine collagen market is growing steadily, with increasing demand for clean-label, high-quality ingredients sourced from sustainable marine sources, including fish skin, scales and bone. Additionally, the growing demand for beauty-from-within, protein supplementation and preventive health care products is further driving market growth. Marine collagen has excellent bioavailability and formulation compatibility and is therefore ideal for use in dietary supplements, sports nutrition products and cosmetics.

Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the type I collagen segment is projected to account for a share of 62% in 2026, owing to its high bioavailability and extensive use in nutraceutical and cosmetic applications.

By application, the nutritional products segment is expected to lead the application segment, with a share of 35.2% in 2026, driven by increasing demand for dietary supplements and functional nutrition.

By form, the liquid segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By marine animal, the fish-based collagen segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period due to its abundant availability, cost-effectiveness, and widespread use of fish skin and scales as primary raw materials.

By extraction process, the enzymatic segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, as it enables high-quality collagen production with better peptide functionality, improved yield, and enhanced bioavailability compared to conventional methods.

Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155534506

The marine collagen market is expanding significantly as people are increasingly paying attention to their skin condition, joint support, and general health conditions. Marine collagen represents a major part of the market, mainly due to its bioavailability and fast absorption. It is mostly used in dietary supplements, functional food, and beauty products. Growing demand for anti-aging products is another factor enhancing the growth of this market. It is considered to improve skin elasticity and hydration and to reduce wrinkles. Additionally, the trend of clean-label and natural ingredients has led to increased market growth as marine collagen is perceived to be a safer and more sustainable product compared to other alternatives.

Another area where marine collagen is gaining acceptance is in the food & beverage industry, where it is being used in protein bars, drinks, and enhancement products. Also, an increasing consciousness about joint health and strengthening of the bones is promoting its consumption among aging and fitness-conscious customers. It is rapidly gaining popularity in the health, nutrition and beauty industries due to its numerous advantages. This is gradually resulting in increasing demand throughout the global market.

The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing rapid growth as marine collagen is finding more applications in wound care, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine due to its property for cell proliferation, growth and healing. Additionally, it is widely preferred due to the lower risk of disease transmission and convenient application. Moreover, the rising use of such biocompatible, safe materials in the healthcare sector is boosting the demand for marine collagen in medical applications.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155534506

By source, the bones & tendons segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The bones & tendons segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. These sources are rich in collagen types that support joint health and tissue repair, which is increasing their use in medical and nutraceutical products. There is also a strong push to use full fish waste, which is driving interest in bones and tendons as raw materials. Improved extraction methods are making it easier to process collagen from these harder tissues. Because of rising demand for joint care products and better resource use, these sources are seeing faster growth in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This is primarily driven by high demand from countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea, where the use of collagen in beauty and health products is well established. Collagen gets actively used by consumers in this region for skin care, anti-aging and regular day-to-day health reasons. In addition, the high seafood consumption levels in the region make the availability of raw materials and local production easy. Furthermore, increasing middle-class consumption and interest in supplement products are also attributed to the increasing demand for solutions. Due to the strong demand, supply and early uptake, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market.

Top Companies in the Marine Collagen Market

The report profiles key players such as Ashland (US), Darling Ingredients (US), Weishardt (France), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (US), Nippi Collagen NA Inc (US), Seagarden AS (Norway), Titan Biotech (India), Vinh Wellness (Vietnam), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Etchem (China), Hunan Sunfull Bio-Tech (China), Hubei Huge Bioengineering (China), Ningbo Inno Pharmchem Co., Ltd. (China), Jellagen (United Kingdom), Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd. (India), and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=155534506

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Collagen Market by Product Type, Applications (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages Products, Pharmaceuticals Products, Cosmetics & Personal care Products, textile), Source, Form, Type, Extraction process and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Collagen Peptides Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals), Form (Dry, Liquid) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/marine-collagen-market.asp

Visit Our Website:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/marine-collagen.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marine-collagen-market-worth-1-66-billion-in-2031--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302766683.html