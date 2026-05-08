Urban Air Mobility Market worth $16.27 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Urban Air Mobility Market is projected to grow from USD 2.16 billion in 2026 to reach USD 16.27 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 345 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Urban Air Mobility Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Urban Air Mobility Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2035

2024-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 2.16 billion

USD 2.16 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 16.27 billion

USD 16.27 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 20.9%

Urban Air Mobility Market Trends & Insights:

The Urban Air Mobility Market is being driven by a combination of long-term factors. Many cities are experiencing increasing congestion, which creates a need for faster transportation solutions. Additionally, there is a growing demand for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft across various regions. Advanced mobility services are also attracting significant attention. Companies are prioritizing electric propulsion to enhance efficiency, while autonomous systems are being developed to ensure smoother operations. Moreover, integrated mobility platforms are improving the overall flow of services.

By platform system, the aerostructure segment captured the largest market share of 25.0% in 2026.

By application, the passenger transport segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.4% from 2026 to 2030.

By infrastructure, the vertiports/vertistops segment accounted for the largest share of 52.2% in 2026.

By region, North America dominated the Urban Air Mobility Market, with a share of 26.8%, in 2026.

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Urban congestion has pushed traditional transportation to its limits, and the gap it leaves is exactly where the Urban Air Mobility Market is finding its growth, driven by a clear and growing need for faster, more direct travel options. Governments are seriously evaluating advanced mobility alternatives to bring down travel time and strengthen connectivity within high-density urban zones. Progress on the technology front, particularly in electric propulsion, battery performance and autonomous flight, has made air transport platforms far more viable than they were a few years back.

Focusing on sustainable transport is further driving the need for low-emission urban mobility solutions. Governments are pushing cleaner options to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. Developments in digital technologies like traffic management and connectivity systems are helping to boost efficiency and safety. Also, more pilot programs and demo projects are coming up in major cities, which is helping build trust among stakeholders and speeding up commercialization. Moreover, companies are working more closely now, including technology providers, infrastructure developers and mobility operators, which is also helping to build a stronger urban air mobility ecosystem.

By range, the short-range (< 50 km) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

In 2025, the short-range segment (less than 50 km) accounted for the largest share of the market, primarily due to strong demand for intra-city travel. Short travel routes align well with the current capabilities of eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) technology, which has limited range. Additionally, battery constraints favor operations over shorter distances. Urban congestion in major cities is increasing the need for faster travel options, and point-to-point mobility is gaining more attention. Early pilot programs are concentrating on short-distance routes, and urban infrastructure, such as vertiports, is being developed to support these efforts. This infrastructure will facilitate the quick deployment of services.

By end user, the commercial fleet operators segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The commercial fleet operators segment is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for scalable air taxi services. Operators are investing in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) fleets to facilitate short-distance travel within cities. These services aim to reduce travel time in congested areas, with high-frequency operations becoming a key focus for many operators. Partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are on the rise throughout the industry. Additionally, collaboration with infrastructure providers is expanding. Many governments are actively supporting the early deployment of these services across various regions. Operators are concentrating on revenue generation through passenger transport, while cargo logistics is emerging as a significant use case. Furthermore, airport connectivity is attracting attention in major cities, which is accelerating the adoption of these services among commercial operators.

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Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of the urban air mobility (UAM) industry, driven by rapid urbanization. The high population density in major cities is creating a growing demand for improved transportation options. Governments in China, Japan, and South Korea are actively supporting UAM through various pilot programs, and regulatory frameworks are becoming more favorable in many areas. Investment in smart city infrastructure is on the rise across the region. Advanced mobility solutions are slowly gaining popularity in urban settings. The presence of key companies remains strong, and the early deployment of autonomous solutions is increasing, contributing to the growth of the market.

The report profiles key players in urban air mobility (UAM) companies such as Joby Aero, Inc. (US), Archer Aviation Inc. (US), BETA Technologies, Inc. (US), EHang (China), and Eve Holding, Inc. (US). These companies are actively focusing on the development and commercialization of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft and related Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions. The players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, agreements, and investments to strengthen their market presence and accelerate commercialization activities in the Urban Air Mobility Market.

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