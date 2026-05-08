Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - CosmeticSafetyRecord.com today released a comprehensive MoCRA compliance answer library to mark one year of active FDA enforcement under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022. The library publishes ten primary-source-cited answer pages addressing the most-searched questions cosmetic brand owners face when navigating MoCRA compliance.









One Year Into MoCRA: CosmeticSafetyRecord.com Publishes Answer Library

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The release coincides with a year of accelerating FDA enforcement activity following MoCRA's December 29, 2024 labeling deadline and the July 1, 2024 facility registration enforcement date. Cosmetic brands across the United States - and foreign manufacturers selling into the US market - continue to seek clarity on what MoCRA requires, who it applies to, and how the law's various effective dates interact.

"Indie brand owners have been navigating MoCRA largely without a single, clear answer source," said Anthony James Peacock, Infrastructure Architect at LinkDaddy LLC, the operator of CosmeticSafetyRecord.com. "The big regulatory consultancies publish dense compliance guides aimed at enterprise clients, and the FDA's own materials are necessarily formal and technical. We built a library that gives an indie cosmetic brand owner a direct, sourced answer to the question they actually typed into Google - in under a minute, with primary source citations they can verify."

What the Library Covers:

The 10 published answer pages address the highest-traffic MoCRA queries across regulatory, operational, and small business compliance topics:

What is MoCRA, and what changed after enactment in 2022

When MoCRA took effect and the staggered timeline of effective dates

Who needs MoCRA compliance and the small business exemption thresholds

Section 606 labeling requirements and the contact information rule

The 15-day adverse event reporting rule under Section 605

The relationship between MoCRA and pre-existing FDA cosmetic regulation

The Responsible Person designation and its legal obligations

The actual cost of MoCRA compliance across different service tiers

The small business exemption and what it does and does not cover

The legislative history of Public Law 117-328

Each answer page includes a concise direct answer in 60-80 words, a regulatory expansion section, key facts with primary source citations to FDA guidance, the U.S. Code, and the original public law, plus internal links to related compliance topics.

Built for AI-Era Discovery

The library is engineered for discovery by both traditional search engines and emerging AI answer engines. Each page implements FAQ Page and Article schema markup, follows extractable answer-block structuring, and serves complete metadata in raw HTML responses for crawler accessibility.

The release continues CosmeticSafetyRecord.com's positioning as the self-serve compliance infrastructure for indie cosmetic brands - a segment historically priced out of enterprise compliance consultancies. The compliance URL service launched in April 2026, addressing the FDA Section 606 labeling contact information requirement active since December 29, 2024. Subscription tiers and current pricing are available at cosmeticsafetyrecord.com.

About CosmeticSafetyRecord.com

CosmeticSafetyRecord.com is operated by LinkDaddy LLC, a Florida-based infrastructure company building long-duration compliance platforms for regulated industries. The site provides cosmetic brands with FDA Section 606-compliant adverse event reporting URLs, structured intake forms, and six-year record retention. Operating from Clearwater, Florida, LinkDaddy LLC builds exact-match regulatory domains into commercial compliance infrastructure.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296617

Source: Plentisoft