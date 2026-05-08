Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 12:54 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Reduction in Investment Management Fee

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Reduction in Investment Management Fee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company" or "Mid Wynd")

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Reduction in Investment Management Fee

The Board of the Company announces that, following a review of the Company's operating costs, it has agreed revised terms with the Company's Investment Manager, Lazard Asset Management.

With effect from 1 May 2026, the Company's management fee will be reduced by 20% for a period of 24 months. The 20% reduction will result in a tiered annual management fee of:

  • 0.32% per annum on such part of the Company's Market Capitalisation that is less than or equal to £250 million (reduced from 0.40%);
  • 0.304% per annum on such part of the Company's Market Capitalisation that exceeds £250 million but is less than or equal to £500 million (reduced from 0.38%); and
  • 0.256% per annum on such part of the Company's Market Capitalisation that exceeds £500 million (reduced from 0.32%).

The Board believes that the reduction in the investment management fee will enhance the Company's competitiveness and ensure that it remains attractively priced for investors.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

cosec@junipartners.com

8 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.