Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Reduction in Investment Management Fee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company" or "Mid Wynd")

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Reduction in Investment Management Fee

The Board of the Company announces that, following a review of the Company's operating costs, it has agreed revised terms with the Company's Investment Manager, Lazard Asset Management.

With effect from 1 May 2026, the Company's management fee will be reduced by 20% for a period of 24 months. The 20% reduction will result in a tiered annual management fee of:

0.32% per annum on such part of the Company's Market Capitalisation that is less than or equal to £250 million (reduced from 0.40%);

0.304% per annum on such part of the Company's Market Capitalisation that exceeds £250 million but is less than or equal to £500 million (reduced from 0.38%); and

0.256% per annum on such part of the Company's Market Capitalisation that exceeds £500 million (reduced from 0.32%).

The Board believes that the reduction in the investment management fee will enhance the Company's competitiveness and ensure that it remains attractively priced for investors.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

cosec@junipartners.com

8 May 2026