Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - The Awareness Group (OTC: TAAG) (TAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced the appointment of Sanjay K. Swarup as Chief Financial Officer. Swarup brings more than 35 years of chartered accounting, audit, tax, corporate structuring and strategic financial management experience to TAG as the company continues to expand its national and international clean energy platform.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"Sanjay brings a rare combination of global financial sophistication, technical accounting expertise and disciplined governance to TAG at an important stage in our growth. His background as a Chartered Accountant with decades of international experience strengthens our ability to scale with the financial rigor, transparency and strategic planning expected of a world class energy platform."

Sanjay K. Swarup, Chief Financial Officer of The Awareness Group, commented:

"I am honored to join TAG at a moment of extraordinary growth. The company's vision, combined with its operational momentum, creates a powerful opportunity to build a financially disciplined, globally scalable clean energy enterprise."

Swarup most recently served as founder and principal of Nexus Numerica, a cross border financial consultancy operating in Los Angeles, London and the greater UK region. Through Nexus Numerica, he has advised corporations, high growth ventures and international enterprises on complex financial matters including audit readiness, IFRS and UK GAAP compliance, valuation frameworks, tax optimization and long term financial strategy.

As Chief Financial Officer, Swarup will oversee TAG's corporate finance functions, including accounting, audit, treasury and financial controls. He will also support SEC aligned reporting, compliance, financial governance, capital markets strategy, investor communications, long term financial planning, valuation modeling, scenario analysis, enterprise level financial architecture, cross border financial operations, risk management, tax strategy and financial systems modernization.

Swarup is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, one of the world's most respected accounting bodies. His career includes extensive experience in the UK, US and international markets, advisory roles across tax, audit, financial reporting and corporate structuring, leadership of multi jurisdictional financial operations and strategic consulting for high growth companies and global enterprises.

His multilingual capabilities, including English, Hindi and Gujarati, further support TAG's international expansion and cross border financial operations.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution, we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a national platform that delivers solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing projects from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to TAG GRID members and their customers. TAG Financial encompasses two divisions: TAG Financial Services (TFS), which supports TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations and providing access to TAG and third-party lending products and TAG Capital, TAG's in-house fund management division, which directly funds proprietary lending products while seeking to maximize the value of loan portfolios and investment tax credits. As organic growth drives its core strategy, TAG is also accelerating expansion through strategic acquisitions across the alternative energy landscape. Combined, these initiatives are designed to drive value for customers, employees, partners and investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296619

Source: The Awareness Group