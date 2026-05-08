Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Supremex Inc. (TSX: SXP) ("Supremex" or the "Company"), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday May 7, 2026.

Voting Results:

A total of 11,253,766 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 46.25% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all directors' nominees as follows:

Nominees % For % Against Nicole Boivin 98.27 1.73 Stewart Emerson 99.66 0.34 Robert B. Johnston 99.72 0.28 Dany Paradis 99.25 0.75 Paul V. Reilly 98.27 1.73 Michael B. Bender 99.15 0.85

Appointment of Auditors

Based on the proxies received, Ernst and Young LLP were appointed auditors of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast with respect of the appointment of the auditors is as follows:

% For % Withheld 99.88 0.12

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com .

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Source: Supremex Inc