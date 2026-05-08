Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Supremex Inc. (TSX: SXP) ("Supremex" or the "Company"), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday May 7, 2026.
Voting Results:
A total of 11,253,766 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 46.25% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all directors' nominees as follows:
|Nominees
|% For
|% Against
|Nicole Boivin
|98.27
|1.73
|Stewart Emerson
|99.66
|0.34
|Robert B. Johnston
|99.72
|0.28
|Dany Paradis
|99.25
|0.75
|Paul V. Reilly
|98.27
|1.73
|Michael B. Bender
|99.15
|0.85
Appointment of Auditors
Based on the proxies received, Ernst and Young LLP were appointed auditors of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast with respect of the appointment of the auditors is as follows:
|% For
|% Withheld
|99.88
|0.12
About Supremex
Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.
For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.
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Contact:
|Normand Macaulay
Chief Financial Officer
investors@supremex.com
514 595-0555, extension 2316
|Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
MBC Capital Markets Advisors
mgoulet@maisonbrison.com
514 731-0000, extension 229
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296556
Source: Supremex Inc