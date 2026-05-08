Spain has expanded its energy community programme with 20 new projects, bringing the national total to 262 and unlocking €108.4 million in EU-backed funding. Unevenly distributed across regions, the energy communities deployed in Spain to date combine solar generation, storage, efficiency, and mobility solutions, delivering 175.3 MW of PV capacity and involving more than 111,000 citizens. Spain Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has advanced the rollout of its energy community support programme, launching new funding calls that provides incentives ...

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