Germany risks leaving taxpayers liable for at least €34.7 billion ($40.8 billion) in unrecovered hydrogen infrastructure costs by 2055, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) says in a new report, putting the true regulated cost base at approaching €50 billion against the commonly cited €19.8 billion construction figure.The difference between a rapid and limited hydrogen uptake scenario amounts to €45 billion in additional public funding requirements - around €1,000 per German taxpayer - driven primarily by unrecovered pipeline financing costs, according to IEEFA's ...

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