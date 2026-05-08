U.S. researchers developed a meta-weakly solvating electrolyte that optimizes sodium-ion solvation structure, enabling faster ion transport, reduced side reactions, and improved interfacial stability in high-voltage sodium-ion batteries. This design significantly extends cycle life and outperforms conventional and localized high-concentration electrolytes by promoting more uniform and stable electrode-electrolyte interfaces.Researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have developed a meta-weakly solvating electrolyte that can reportedly enable ...

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