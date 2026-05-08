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WKN: 928335 | ISIN: KR7033780008 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 13:13 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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KT&G Corporation: Capital Group Acquires 5.61% Stake in KT&G as Share Price Surpasses KRW 180,000

SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Group Companies, Inc., a U.S.-based financial firm managing more than 3 trillion USD in assets, disclosed that it has acquired a 5.61% stake in KT&G(KRX:033780), South Korea's leading tobacco manufacturer.

This disclosure was made in accordance with Korea's regulatory requirement that investors holding more than a 5% stake in a listed company must report their ownership status and any changes within five days to financial authorities, including the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, as well as the Korea Exchange.

According to regulatory filings and financial data providers, Capital Group is believed to have joined the ranks of major foreign shareholders holding more than 5% of KT&G shares, alongside BlackRock, which disclosed a 5% stake earlier this year, as well as First Eagle Investments and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

Foreign investors have reportedly extended their net buying streak of KT&G shares to 19 consecutive trading sessions through May 7. During the period, overseas investors are estimated to have purchased approximately 800,000 shares worth around 140 billion KRW (100 million USD). Fueled by this buying momentum, the stock price of KT&G settled in the 180,000-won range for the first time ever in the stock market on Thursday.

Meanwhile, KT&G held an IR meeting on May 7 and announced its preliminary Q1 earnings results. KT&G's Q1 consolidated revenue reached 1.7036 trillion KRW and operating profit 364.5 billion KRW, a respective YoY growth of 14.3% and 27.6%.

In particular, the company's overseas combustible cigarette business was a key driver of its earnings performance. KT&G's Q1 global cigarette revenue rose 24.6% YoY to 559.6 billion KRW, while operating profit increased 56.1% YoY based on costs and SG&A expenses reduction.

Backed by the competitiveness of its core business, KT&G presented targets for 2026 consolidated revenue growth of 3~5% and operating profit growth of 6~8%. The company also plans to achieve double-digit growth in sales volume, revenue, and operating profit in its overseas combustible cigarette business through the diversification of business models, including OEM production and licensing partnerships.

On the day, Sang-hak Lee, CFO of KT&G, stated "despite uncertainties due to geopolitical issues in the Middle East, stable revenue growth trend has continued in all regions including Asia-Pacific, Eurasia, and New Markets, leading to projections of a sustained growth of the global cigarette business." He further commented that "based on the performance growth from global business expansion, the company will continue to implement new shareholder return policies including dividend reinforcement and improve shareholder value."

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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