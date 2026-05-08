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WKN: A0N9JF | ISIN: US85571B1052 | Ticker-Symbol: VSP
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 18:10
15,005 Euro
-2,47 % -0,380
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,13515,22508.05.
14,97015,15508.05.
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
66 Leser
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Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.13 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.39 per Diluted Share -

- Invested $2.5 Billion in the Quarter and $1.5 Billion After Quarter End -

-Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Over a Decade -

- Awarded 2025 Mortgage REIT of the Year by PERE Credit -

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered first quarter GAAP net income of $51.9 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $147.3 million.

"In a period of broad global volatility, we believe real estate and infrastructure credit is an attractive and relatively stable place to invest capital," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "To that point, we remain active with $4.0 billion invested across our diversified portfolio year to date. As we move through 2026, we are focused on growing our earnings through disciplined origination, continued balance sheet optimization, and the best returning resolution of what we refer to as legacy assets."

"Starwood Property Trust's access to capital across multiple markets remains a defining advantage of our platform," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust. "During the quarter, we completed our seventh infrastructure CLO at a record tight credit spread, refinanced an existing ABS transaction at meaningfully lower cost, and, subsequent to quarter-end, closed a new net lease warehouse facility at attractive terms. Our proven ability to optimize the right side of our balance sheet has allowed us to continuously invest across cylinders regardless of market environment."

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13758022

The playback can be accessed through May 22, 2026.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2026, the Company has successfully deployed over $117 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $31 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended March 31, 2026
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 310,314


$ 61,438


$ -


$ 2,059


$ -


$ 373,811


$ -


$ 373,811

Interest income from investment securities

15,637


384


-


23,933


-


39,954


(34,516)


5,438

Servicing fees

112


-


-


51,619


-


51,731


(3,711)


48,020

Rental income

16,305


-


60,843


2,823


-


79,971


-


79,971

Other revenues

2,213


1,473


457


403


670


5,216


-


5,216

Total revenues

344,581


63,295


61,300


80,837


670


550,683


(38,227)


512,456

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

32


-


-


-


36,150


36,182


-


36,182

Interest expense

154,923


36,696


27,951


6,826


102,654


329,050


(144)


328,906

General and administrative

16,792


5,918


8,868


21,928


4,827


58,333


-


58,333

Costs of rental operations

13,216


-


7,260


2,658


-


23,134


-


23,134

Depreciation and amortization

4,237


10


28,078


1,150


251


33,726


-


33,726

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

586


(963)


-


-


-


(377)


-


(377)

Other expense

77


112


72


140


-


401


-


401

Total costs and expenses

189,863


41,773


72,229


32,702


143,882


480,449


(144)


480,305

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


32,502


32,502

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


1,004


-


1,004


(1,541)


(537)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

451


-


-


(7,921)


-


(7,470)


7,559


89

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(20,980)


-


-


8,312


-


(12,668)


-


(12,668)

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


12,464


-


-


12,464


-


12,464

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

-


843


-


412


-


1,255


(437)


818

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

210


-


469


-


-


679


-


679

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

16,363


89


2,276


242


(21,433)


(2,463)


-


(2,463)

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(6,115)


-


25


-


-


(6,090)


-


(6,090)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


(31)


(304)


-


-


(335)


-


(335)

Other (loss) income, net

(2,875)


51


(309)


-


-


(3,133)


-


(3,133)

Total other income (loss)

(12,946)


952


14,621


2,049


(21,433)


(16,757)


38,083


21,326

Income (loss) before income taxes

141,772


22,474


3,692


50,184


(164,645)


53,477


-


53,477

Income tax benefit (provision)

11,728


(50)


17


(7,750)


-


3,945


-


3,945

Net income (loss)

153,500


22,424


3,709


42,434


(164,645)


57,422


-


57,422

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)


-


(6,827)


1,286


-


(5,544)


-


(5,544)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 153,497


$ 22,424


$ (3,118)


$ 43,720


$ (164,645)


$ 51,878


$ -


$ 51,878

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended March 31, 2026
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 153,497


$ 22,424


$ (3,118)


$ 43,720


$ (164,645)


$ 51,878

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


4,629


-


-


4,629

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(1,307)


(4,745)


-


(6,052)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

3,084


752


1,995


1,425


6,738


13,994

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


5,567


5,567

Depreciation and amortization

4,273


-


28,574


1,192


-


34,039

Straight-line rent adjustment

-


-


(1,649)


114


-


(1,535)

Interest income adjustment for loans and securities

5,074


-


-


5,376


-


10,450

Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair value adjustments

(11,728)


50


(17)


7,750


-


(3,945)

Other non-cash items

2


-


(82)


(406)


-


(486)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

20,980


-


-


(8,312)


-


12,668

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

586


(963)


-


-


-


(377)

Securities

(451)


-


-


7,921


-


7,470

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(12,464)


-


-


(12,464)

Derivatives

(16,363)


(89)


(2,276)


(242)


21,433


2,463

Foreign currency

6,115


-


(25)


-


-


6,090

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

-


(843)


-


(412)


-


(1,255)

Sales of properties

(324)


-


(469)


-


-


(793)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(368)


-


-


8,558


-


8,190

Securities

(86)


-


-


(5,254)


-


(5,340)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


18,821


-


-


18,821

Derivatives

12,635


31


(3,089)


276


(2,817)


7,036

Foreign currency

139


-


25


-


-


164

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

-


511


-


436


-


947

Sales of properties

(4,785)


-


(100)


-


-


(4,885)

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 172,280


$ 21,873


$ 29,448


$ 57,397


$ (133,724)


$ 147,274

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.45


$ 0.06


$ 0.08


$ 0.15


$ (0.35)


$ 0.39

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of March 31, 2026
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 44,239


$ 125,331


$ 33,521


$ 6,001


$ 81,193


$ 290,285


$ -


$ 290,285

Restricted cash

322,650


22,909


3,085


412


26,721


375,777


-


375,777

Loans held-for-investment, net

16,214,754


3,066,806


-


-


-


19,281,560


-


19,281,560

Loans held-for-sale

2,218,429


-


-


104,511


-


2,322,940


-


2,322,940

Investment securities

639,401


30,301


-


1,236,128


-


1,905,830


(1,597,627)


308,203

Properties, net

1,039,257


-


2,778,893


40,984


-


3,859,134


-


3,859,134

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund

-


-


1,729,433


-


-


1,729,433


-


1,729,433

Investments in unconsolidated entities

8,514


58,840


-


33,316


-


100,670


(15,112)


85,558

Goodwill

-


119,409


-


140,437


-


259,846


-


259,846

Intangible assets, net

2,670


-


392,643


70,136


-


465,449


(38,794)


426,655

Derivative assets

24,074


-


-


219


7,958


32,251


-


32,251

Accrued interest receivable

168,183


8,160


-


218


847


177,408


-


177,408

Other assets

329,455


42,273


131,023


(15,547)


51,262


538,466


-


538,466

VIE assets, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


32,399,812


32,399,812

Total Assets

$ 21,011,626


$ 3,474,029


$ 5,068,598


$ 1,616,815


$ 167,981


$ 31,339,049


$ 30,748,279


$ 62,087,328

Liabilities and Equity
















Liabilities:
















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 207,080


$ 36,017


$ 117,476


$ 38,940


$ 137,872


$ 537,385


$ -


$ 537,385

Related-party payable

-


-


-


-


33,708


33,708


-


33,708

Dividends payable

-


-


-


-


180,900


180,900


-


180,900

Derivative liabilities

63,970


-


-


-


15,460


79,430


-


79,430

Secured financing agreements, net

9,846,525


587,374


533,953


596,988


2,224,516


13,789,356


(19,780)


13,769,576

Securitized financing, net

1,874,602


1,809,126


1,398,169


-


-


5,081,897


-


5,081,897

Unsecured senior notes, net

-


-


-


-


4,287,646


4,287,646


-


4,287,646

VIE liabilities, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


30,768,059


30,768,059

Total Liabilities

11,992,177


2,432,517


2,049,598


635,928


6,880,102


23,990,322


30,748,279


54,738,601

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests

-


-


357,487


-


-


357,487


-


357,487

Permanent Equity:
















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
















Common stock

-


-


-


-


3,793


3,793


-


3,793

Additional paid-in capital

2,122,871


665,085


381,367


(941,857)


4,747,155


6,974,621


-


6,974,621

Treasury stock

-


-


-


-


(157,958)


(157,958)


-


(157,958)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

6,885,579


376,427


2,074,321


1,802,916


(11,305,111)


(165,868)


-


(165,868)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,881


-


-


-


-


10,881


-


10,881

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

9,019,331


1,041,512


2,455,688


861,059


(6,712,121)


6,665,469


-


6,665,469

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118


-


205,825


119,828


-


325,771


-


325,771

Total Permanent Equity

9,019,449


1,041,512


2,661,513


980,887


(6,712,121)


6,991,240


-


6,991,240

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 21,011,626


$ 3,474,029


$ 5,068,598


$ 1,616,815


$ 167,981


$ 31,339,049


$ 30,748,279


$ 62,087,328

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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