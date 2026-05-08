Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DV8P | ISIN: US14838T2042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.05.26 | 21:59
0,742 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 12:48 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum Inc.: Castellum Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

VIENNA, Va., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) ("Castellum" "CTM", "we" or the "Company"), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services company focused on the federal government, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ("Q1") ended March 31, 2026.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $14.3 million, up 23% as compared to $11.7 million in Q1 2025.
  • Gross profit of $5.1 million, up 11% as compared to $4.6 million in Q1 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $0.4 million, compared to $0.08 million in Q1 2025.
  • Net loss was $0.4 million (or $0.00 per basic and diluted share), improved from a net loss of $1.2 million (or $0.01 per basic and diluted share) in Q1 2025.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 was $15.8 million, as compared to $14.9 million at December 31, 2025.
  • No long-term debt; the remaining long-term obligations were paid off during the quarter.

* Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain non-cash expenses, including stock-based compensation of $0.8 million and depreciation and amortization of $0.3 million, as compared to stock-based compensation of $1.2 million and depreciation and amortization of $0.4 million in Q1 2025. See the reconciliation to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA chart below.

Q1 2026 Operational Highlights

  • Total backlog reached a record $273.3 million as of March 31, 2026, up from $265 million at December 31, 2025.
  • Qualified pipeline totaled $938 million as of March 31, 2026, up from $817 million at December 31, 2025, reflecting a substantial increase in identified opportunities.

Glen Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castellum, commented, "Our strong Q1 2026 results reflect the momentum we built throughout a standout 2025, when we secured over $219 million in contracts across three major, long-term prime wins and deepened our relationships with the U.S. Navy and other key federal customers. The 23% revenue increase for Q1 2026 was driven by production ramp-up of these new contract wins. We ended the quarter with a record backlog of approximately $273 million, which provides us with multi-year revenue visibility. We currently expect to recognize approximately 16% of this backlog over the next 12 months and approximately 49% over the next 24 months, with the remainder recognized thereafter. Similarly, the pipeline of qualified opportunities continues to increase, and we had $938 million in identified opportunities at quarter-end, which is a testament of the strength of our strategy and the competitiveness of our offerings for complex, mission-critical programs in cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and advanced engineering."

David Bell, Chief Financial Officer of Castellum, noted, "Q1 2026 was our best first quarter ever and second best of any quarter on record in terms of revenue and delivered a significantly improved bottom line. Strong year-over-year revenue growth, combined with our ongoing efforts to improve production efficiencies, resulted in increased gross profit for the quarter, while our gross margin of 35.4% was somewhat affected by changes in contract mix and type. During the quarter, we also completed the payoff of our remaining long-term debt, which lowered our interest expense substantially. We ended the period with a debt-free balance sheet and $15.8 million in cash, which give us the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while maintaining a solid financial profile."

Discussing the go-forward strategy, Mr. Ives concluded, "We have entered Phase 3 of Castellum's evolution, and our priorities are clear. We are focused on building on our strong organic growth momentum, fully leveraging our new CMMC Level 2 C3PAO certification as a key competitive differentiator in the DoD market, federal cyber and mission-critical programs, and selectively exploring compelling M&A opportunities that meet our criteria. In parallel, we will continue investing in mission-critical technologies and capabilities which will enable us to further expand our markets, client base, and capture emerging growth opportunities. As we progress through 2026, we remain focused on disciplined execution to position Castellum for sustainable, long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value."

About Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a technology company focused on leveraging the power of information technology to help solve our Nation's most pressing national security challenges. CTM provides U.S. government and commercial clients with Cybersecurity, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Information / Electronic Warfare, Program Support, and Data Analytics services. It also offers subject matter expertise in artificial intelligence / machine learning, 5G technologies, model-based systems engineering, program management, information assurance, intelligence analysis, and CMMC compliance. In addition to constantly innovating and enhancing its organic capabilities, Castellum is executing strategic acquisitions of firms that share our passionate commitment to U.S. national security and have a history of bringing exceptional value to their clients. For more information visit: https://castellumus.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2lE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "shooting to," "intend," "in a position," "looking to," "pursue," "positioned," "will," "likely," "would," or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue growth, new customer opportunities, improvements to cost structure, and profitability. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company's ability to continue to grow and execute on its total backlog and qualified pipeline and compete against new and existing competitors; its ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; and the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the NYSE American LLC. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in this release or in any of its SEC filings except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.

Contacts:
Castellum, Inc.
1934 Old Gallows Road, Suite 350
Vienna, VA 22182

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
(212) 836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com

Val Ferraro
(212) 836-9633
vferraro@theequitygroup.com

Castellum, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
(unaudited)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash- 15,772,974 - 14,884,778
Accounts receivable, net 7,714,969 8,180,180
Contract asset 541,441 568,705
Due from buyer 57,049 58,207
Prepaid income taxes 146,245 153,153
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 764,894 800,671
Total current assets 24,997,572 24,645,694
Fixed assets, net 220,419 231,136
Non-Current Assets:
Due from buyer, net of current portion 44,371 77,259
Right of use asset - operating lease 718,137 800,069
Investment in joint ventures/captive insurance entity 100,250 100,250
Intangible assets, net 5,067,056 5,371,602
Goodwill 10,676,834 10,676,834
Total non-current assets 16,827,067 17,257,150
Total Assets- 41,824,639 - 41,902,844
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses- 1,981,584 - 1,904,962
Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 2,952,153 2,761,998
Current portion of lease liability - operating leases 251,073 270,868
Derivative liability 10,000 262,000
Notes payable, related party - 400,000
Total current liabilities 5,194,810 5,599,828
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liability - operating leases, net of current portion 487,188 550,219
Total non-current liabilities 487,188 550,219
Total Liabilities- 5,681,998 - 6,150,047
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,875,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 588 588
Series C Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 570,000 and 570,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 57 57
Common stock, par value, $0.0001, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 94,612,750 and 94,612,750 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 9,461 9,461
Additional paid in capital 93,098,846 92,330,909
Accumulated deficit (56,966,311- (56,588,218-
Total stockholders' equity 36,142,641 35,752,797
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity- 41,824,639 - 41,902,844
Castellum, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2026
 2025
Revenues- 14,291,961 - 11,664,365
Cost of Revenues 9,229,741 7,109,749
Gross Profit 5,062,220 4,554,616
Operating Expenses
Indirect costs 2,461,140 2,385,544
Overhead 644,356 512,924
General and administrative 2,654,722 3,142,155
Total operating expenses 5,760,218 6,040,623
Loss From Operations Before Other Income (697,998- (1,486,007-
Other Income (Expense)
Gain from change in fair value of derivative liability 252,000 501,000
Interest income (expense), net 101,400 (110,764-
Total other income 353,400 390,236
Loss Before Income Taxes and Preferred Stock Dividends (344,598- (1,095,771-
Income tax benefit (expense) (6,676- (74,276-
Net Loss (351,274- (1,170,047-
Less: preferred stock dividends 26,819 26,984
Net Loss To Common Shareholders- (378,093- - (1,197,031-
Net Loss Per Share - Basic And Diluted- 0.00 - (0.01-
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic And Diluted 94,612,750 80,953,373

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics

This press release contains Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to measure the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is contained herein. To the extent required, statements disclosing this measure's definition, utility, and purpose are also set forth herein.

Definition:
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure, calculated as the Company's earnings before (not including expenses related to) interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, also adjusted for other non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, and other non-recurring cash items, such as expenses for a one-time policy change.

Utility and Purpose:
The Company discloses Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA because this Non-GAAP measure is used by management to evaluate our business, measure its operating performance, and make strategic decisions. We believe Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as its management. However, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP operating loss or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using this Non-GAAP measure to analyze our business would have material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in our industry may report a measure titled Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, this measure may be calculated differently from how we calculate this Non-GAAP financial measure, which reduces its overall usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these inherent limitations, you should consider Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and our other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Unaudited Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Income/ (Loss)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2026 2025
Revenues- 14,291,961 - 11,664,365
Gross profit 5,062,221 4,554,616
Loss from operations before other income (expense) (697,998- (1,482,366-
Add Back:
Depreciation and amortization 324,991 378,187
Adjust for non-cash and one-time charges
Stock based compensation 767,937 1,179,209
Non-recurring charges - -
Total non-cash charges 767,937 1,179,209
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA- 394,930 - 75,030

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.