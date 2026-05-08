TeraWulf Inc.: TeraWulf Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Development timeline on track at WULF Compute

Delivers strong execution, advances transition to recurring HPC revenue, and

expands power-advantaged development pipeline

Reaffirms growth strategy targeting 250-500 MW of new contracted capacity annually

Closed $250 million revolving credit facility

EASTON, Md., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) ("TeraWulf" or the "Company"), which owns and operates vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure primarily powered by low-carbon energy, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provided an update on its operations, development and strategy.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Generated Q1 2026 revenue of $34.0 million, including $21.0 million of HPC lease revenue.

Maintained strong liquidity position, with approximately $3.1 billion of cash and restricted cash as of quarter-end.

60 MW of operational critical IT HPC capacity for Core42 at Lake Mariner as of March 31, 2026.

Nearing completion on CB-3 construction at Lake Mariner, with energization aligned to customer hardware deployment. CB-4 and CB-5 remain on schedule for delivery and rent commencement in 2026.

Expanded development platform with acquisition of Hawesville, Kentucky, a large-scale site with immediate access to 480 MW of grid-connected power.

Closed revolving credit facility providing up to $250 million of committed capacity, supported by a syndicate of leading global financial institutions.

Management Commentary

Paul Prager, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf, commented:

"The first quarter of 2026 was defined by execution. We entered the year with a fully established platform, including sites, contracts, and capital, and are now converting that foundation into operating performance and recurring revenue.

At Lake Mariner, we have 60 megawatts of energized critical IT capacity for Core42 and began generating meaningful lease revenue during the quarter. At the same time, we continue to advance construction in close coordination with our second tenant, Fluidstack, aligning infrastructure delivery with hardware deployment. CB-3 remains on schedule, and execution across the campus continues to progress well.

More broadly, we are building a power-advantaged platform that we believe is increasingly differentiated in a market constrained by access to power. Our strategy is unchanged, and we remain focused on disciplined execution."

Patrick Fleury, Chief Financial Officer of TeraWulf, added:

"The first quarter reflects a more stable, contracted revenue model. HPC lease revenue contributed $21.0 million in the period, representing the initial ramp of long-term customer agreements at Lake Mariner.

We ended the quarter with approximately $3.1 billion of cash and restricted cash, providing substantial liquidity to fund our development pipeline. Our capital structure is designed to align long-term financing with contracted cash flows, supporting disciplined growth while maintaining financial flexibility.

As we continue to scale, we expect the business to be increasingly driven by recurring, contracted revenue, reducing exposure to the volatility historically associated with bitcoin mining."

Operational Update

During the first quarter of 2026, TeraWulf continued to advance Lake Mariner, one of North America's largest HPC campuses:

60 MW of critical IT capacity energized and generating revenue as of March 31, 2026.

Continued progress across HPC development buildings, including delivery of CB-3 capacity in May 2026.

Ongoing coordination with Fluidstack and Google to align infrastructure delivery with technology deployment.

The Company continues to repurpose portions of its legacy bitcoin mining footprint to support higher-value HPC workloads, reflecting its transition toward contracted, long-duration compute infrastructure.

With regard to the Abernathy joint venture, which is designed to support 168 critical IT MW under a 25-year lease with annual escalators, construction is progressing with delivery targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Development Pipeline and Expansion

TeraWulf continues to expand its national footprint with a focus on power-advantaged sites:

Justified Data (Hawesville, Kentucky):

Large-scale HPC campus with approximately 480 MW of immediate grid-connected power availability

Over 250 buildable acres with significant expansion potential

Located within 300 miles of several major Midwest metropolitan areas

Lake Hawkeye (Lansing, New York)

Redevelopment of a 183-acre leased area on a legacy industrial site

Phase I includes approximately 150 MW of power availability, expanding to 300 MW in Phase II

Currently in site plan review

Chesapeake Data (Morgantown, Maryland):

Approximately 210 MW grid-connected generation capacity

Substantial electrical infrastructure and property, with ability to expand to up to 1 GW

Acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, including FERC

Strategic Positioning

TeraWulf continues to position its platform to capture opportunities across multiple pathways to power, including:

Near-term grid-connected capacity

On-site generation

Potential utility partnerships as interconnection dynamics evolve

As demand for large-scale compute infrastructure accelerates, access to power has become the primary constraint across the industry. In this environment, utilities are increasingly focused on advancing projects that can be delivered by experienced, well-capitalized, and creditworthy counterparties.

TeraWulf believes this dynamic creates a growing opportunity to partner directly with utilities to develop new power-backed infrastructure. As interconnection queues are rationalized and prioritized, the Company is well positioned to participate in this next phase of market evolution given its experience in power development, operational track record, and access to long-term capital.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host its earnings conference call and webcast for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, today, May 8, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available for replay in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.terawulf.com/events-and-presentations/.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, industrial-scale data center infrastructure in the United States, purpose-built for high-performance computing (HPC) hosting and bitcoin mining. Led by a team of veteran energy infrastructure entrepreneurs, TeraWulf is committed to innovation and operational excellence, with a mission to lead the market in large-scale digital infrastructure by serving both its own compute requirements and those of top-tier HPC clients as a trusted hosting partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "goal," "target," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "seek," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "strategy," "opportunity," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf's management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) TeraWulf's ability to attract additional customers to lease its HPC data centers; (2) TeraWulf's ability to complete our data center campuses and future strategic growth initiatives in a timely manner or within anticipated cost estimates; (3) operational risks associated with our data centers and our ability to perform under its existing data center lease agreements; (4) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf's operations or the industries in which it operates; (5) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to expansion or existing operations; (6) adverse geopolitical or economic conditions, including a high inflationary environment, the implementation of new tariffs and more restrictive trade regulations; (7) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (8) the availability and cost of power as well as electrical infrastructure equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf; and (9) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in TeraWulf's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

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CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

(In thousands, except number of shares and par value; unaudited)

March 31,

2026 December

31, 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 2,629,995 - 3,266,389 Restricted cash 196,282 189,933 Accounts receivable 5,604 1,212 Digital assets 1,237 270 Prepaid expenses 20,573 6,272 Other current assets 13,737 14,197 Total current assets 2,867,428 3,478,273 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,582,169 1,507,699 Equity in net assets of investee 434,793 446,008 Goodwill 55,457 55,457 Operating lease right-of-use asset 102,866 103,975 Finance lease right-of-use asset 118,576 119,338 Restricted cash 266,466 266,453 Deferred charges 572,774 572,888 Other assets 8,257 8,091 TOTAL ASSETS - 7,008,786 - 6,558,182 LIABILITIES AND (DEFICIT) EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - 227,598 - 65,139 Accrued construction liabilities 201,779 102,582 Accrued interest 114,825 52,775 Other current liabilities 87,944 74,170 Other amounts due to related parties 459 200 Current portion of deferred rent liability 56,683 58,184 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,065 2,015 Current portion of finance lease liability 2 2 Warrant liabilities 1,061,024 844,698 Short-term debt 98,573 - Current portion of long-term debt 43,564 46,316 Short-term convertible notes 490,354 489,767 Total current liabilities 2,384,870 1,735,848 Deferred rent liability, net of current portion 14,035 23,285 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 21,760 22,309 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 289 289 Long-term debt 3,060,194 3,052,240 Convertible notes 1,597,266 1,582,788 Deferred tax liabilities 104 76 Other liabilities 7,888 902 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,086,406 6,417,737 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 12) (DEFICIT) EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 950,000,000 authorized at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 449,519,078 and 444,534,694 issued at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 425,050,328 and 420,065,944 outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 450 444 Additional paid-in capital 1,493,611 1,285,202 Treasury stock at cost, 24,468,750 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (151,509 - (151,509 - Accumulated deficit (1,421,326 - (993,692 - Total TeraWulf Inc. stockholders' (deficit) equity (78,774 - 140,445 Noncontrolling interests 1,154 - Total (deficit) equity (77,620 - 140,445 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND (DEFICIT) EQUITY - 7,008,786 - 6,558,182

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(In thousands, except number of shares and loss per common share)

Three Months Ended March

31, 2026 2025 Revenue: Digital asset revenue - 12,990 - 34,405 HPC lease revenue 21,022 - Total revenue 34,012 34,405 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown below) 2,361 24,553 Operating expenses 9,016 1,144 Operating expenses - related party 2,186 1,748 Selling, general and administrative expenses 127,605 46,573 Selling, general and administrative expenses - related party 159 3,571 Depreciation 28,477 15,574 Loss on fair value of digital assets, net 653 870 Impairment of property, plant, and equipment 25,697 - Total costs and expenses 196,154 94,033 Operating loss (162,142 - (59,628 - Interest expense (67,071 - (4,049 - Change in fair value of warrants (216,325 - - Interest income 29,411 2,259 Loss before income tax and equity in net loss of investee (416,127 - (61,418 - Income tax provision (28 - - Equity in net loss of investee, net of tax (11,548 - - Net loss (427,703 - (61,418 - Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (69 - - Net loss attributable to TeraWulf Inc - (427,634 - - (61,418 - Loss per common share: Basic and diluted - (1.01 - - (0.16 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 422,999,671 383,149,511

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(In thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss - (427,703 - - (61,418 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Amortization of debt issuance costs, commitment fees and accretion of debt discount 13,224 607 Stock-based compensation expense 101,418 38,674 Depreciation 28,477 15,574 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 168 - Amortization of right-of-use asset 1,871 685 Revenue recognized from digital assets mined and hosting services (12,990 - (34,417 - Loss on fair value of digital assets, net 653 870 Impairment of property, plant, and equipment 25,697 - Change in fair value of warrants 216,325 - Deferred income tax provision 28 - Equity in net loss of investee, net of tax 11,548 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (4,503 - - Increase in prepaid expenses (14,301 - (2,306 - Increase in other current assets (9,134 - (1,289 - Decrease in deferred charges 114 - Increase in other assets 5,807 (7,700 - Increase in accounts payable 4,315 13,844 Increase in accrued interest and other current liabilities 52,548 4,359 Increase (decrease) in other amounts due to related parties 259 (990 - (Decrease) increase in deferred rent liability (10,751 - 90,000 Decrease in operating lease liability (499 - (6 - Decrease in other liabilities (162 - - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (17,591 - 56,487 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of and deposits on plant and equipment (522,954 - (93,687 - Cash paid for asset acquisition (201,350 - - Proceeds from sale of digital assets 11,481 32,623 Net cash used in investing activities (712,823 - (61,064 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt, net of issuance costs paid of $7,250 and $0 92,750 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs paid of $0 and $0 8,956 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 3,983 - Purchase of treasury stock - (33,292 - Payments of tax withholding related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (5,307 - (18,034 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 100,382 (51,326 - Net change in cash and cash equivalents (630,032 - (55,903 - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,722,775 274,065 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period - 3,092,743 - 218,162 Cash paid during the period for: Interest - 5,310 - 5 Income taxes - - - -

Non-GAAP Measure

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company defines non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" as net loss adjusted for: (i) impacts of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; (ii) stock-based compensation expense, amortization of right-of-use asset and accretion of asset retirement obligations, which are non-cash items that the Company believes are not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) equity in net loss of investee, net of tax, related to the Abernathy Joint Venture; (iv) interest income for which management believes is not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating activities; (v) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and impairment of property, plant and equipment, net, which are not reflective of the Company's general business performance; and (vi) acquisition-related transaction costs which management believes are not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating activities.

Management believes that providing this non-GAAP financial measure allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, and provides the Company with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time. In addition to management's internal use of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors and analysts in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management believes the foregoing to be the case even though some of the excluded items involve cash outlays and some of them recur on a regular basis (although management does not believe any of such items are normal operating expenses necessary to generate the Company's bitcoin related revenues). For example, the Company expects that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, directors and consultants. Additionally, management does not consider any of the excluded items to be expenses necessary to generate the Company's bitcoin related revenue.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the Company's industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Although management utilizes internally and presents Adjusted EBITDA, the Company only utilizes that measure supplementally and does not consider it to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by U.S. GAAP financial results. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table is a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (i.e., net loss) for the periods indicated (in thousands):