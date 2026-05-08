Nel ASA states that its new electrolyzer can achieve an estimated turnkey full-scope cost of below $1,450 per kW for a 25 MW plant, with additional cost synergies expected at larger scales.Nel ASA has launched its next-generation pressurized alkaline electrolyser system. According to the Oslo-based company, the platform represents a new approach to hydrogen production, aimed at simplifying project execution while improving cost efficiency, operational performance, and scalability. Nel states that it can achieve an estimated turnkey full-scope cost of below $1,450 per kW for a 25 MW plant, with ...

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