A program designed to finance solar projects for local authorities in Palestine has opened with an initial $25 million investment from the Palestine Monetary Authority in collaboration with Austria, Finland and Norway.The Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) has announced a program that will finance solar energy projects for local authorities in Palestine. The Shamsi Palestine program will finance solar projects through an integrated financing model combining loans and grants. PMA, an independent public institution with headquarters in Palestine, has contributed $20 million to its launch, while ...

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