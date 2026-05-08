Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports first quarter 2026 results

TDS Telecom and Array both reaffirm guidance for 2026

CHICAGO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on May 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported first quarter 2026 operating results.

"TDS Telecom and Array entered 2026 with momentum," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "Both business units are making meaningful progress toward their strategic objectives. During the quarter, TDS Telecom expanded its marketable fiber service footprint to 1.1 million addresses, while Array continued to optimize its operations and secure healthy application volume."

"As part of our fiber growth strategy, we recently announced the acquisition of Granite State Communications in New Hampshire," continued Carlson. "Located adjacent to our existing operations, Granite State further expands our fiber footprint, adding approximately 11,000 additional fiber service addresses."

Highlights*

TDS Telecom

Executing on fiber broadband strategy Delivered 40,000 marketable fiber services addresses in Q1 2026 Grew fiber connections -10,900 residential fiber net additions TDS Telecom revenues down 3%, reduced by $6 million due to divestitures of non-strategic assets



Expanding fiber footprint Entered into agreement to acquire Granite State Communications in New Hampshire - 11,000 fiber service addresses; transaction expected to close in the third quarter of 2026



Array

Optimizing tower operations Site rental revenues grew 92% year over year Excluding the impact of DISH, continuing to grow tower tenancy and secure healthy application volume

Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum Closed on sale of certain 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $74.8 million on May 5, 2026



*Comparisons are 1Q'25 to 1Q'26 unless otherwise noted.

TDS reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $309.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, versus $290.4 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations were $129.3 million and $1.11, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $(23.2) million and $(0.20), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

On January 13, 2026, Array closed on the sale of certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses for $1,018.0 million and TDS recorded a book gain of $150.9 million ($114.7 million net of tax expense) during the first quarter of 2026.

Recent Development

On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). A special committee of independent and disinterested directors of the Array Board of Directors has been formed to evaluate this proposal. For additional information on the Array Proposal, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026.

2026 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2026 results for TDS Telecom and Array are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 8, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,015-$1,055 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $300-$340 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $310-$350 Unchanged Capital expenditures $550-$600 Unchanged

Array Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $200-$215 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $50-$65 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $200-$215 Unchanged Capital expenditures $25-$35 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2026 Estimated Results

TDS Telecom

Array (Dollars in millions)





Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) ($15)-$25

$770-$785 Add back:





Interest expense -

45 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 325

50 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $310-$350

$865-$880 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net -

(590) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income -

(75) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $310-$350

$200-$215 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities -

140 Interest and dividend income 5

10 Other, net 5

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $300-$340

$50-$65



Actual Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Year Ended December 31, 2025

TDS Telecom

Array

TDS Telecom

Array (Dollars in millions)













Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1

$ 180

$ 28

$ 172 Add back:













Income tax expense (benefit) (2)

52

10

(31) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $ (1)

$ 232

$ 38

$ 141 Add back:













Interest expense -

7

(7)

28 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 73

13

300

48 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 71

$ 252

$ 331

$ 218 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

-

6

2 Loss on impairment of intangible assets -

-

1

48 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

1

15

2 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net 2

-

(23)

- (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net -

(157)

-

(6) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income -

(34)

-

(69) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 74

$ 62

$ 330

$ 194 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities -

40

-

174 Interest and dividend income 1

4

6

19 Other, net 1

-

5

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 71

$ 18

$ 319

$ 1



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on May 8, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/890846584

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video, voice and wireless services through its TDS Telecom business. Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any transaction related to the TDS non-binding proposal delivered to the Array Board of Directors to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares not owned by TDS will be accepted, rejected, consummated, or abandoned; whether any such transaction, if accepted or completed, will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process could result in adverse impacts on TDS' businesses; the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile and the previously announced spectrum license sale to Verizon are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; intense competition; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenues; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; inability to protect TDS' real estate rights, with respect to land leases; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and Array indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

Array: investors.arrayinc.com

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Incumbent Fiber 130,200

127,300

123,500

121,200

119,700 Incumbent Copper 84,200

91,200

102,000

106,500

112,600 Expansion Fiber 168,500

160,600

150,700

141,800

133,200 Cable 179,100

182,800

186,100

188,200

190,200 Total Broadband 561,900

561,900

562,400

557,700

555,800 Video 107,200

111,500

114,300

116,500

118,700 Voice 216,900

228,900

242,200

248,700

256,900 Wireless 5,300

3,300

2,200

1,600

900 Total Residential connections 891,400

905,600

921,100

924,500

932,300 Commercial connections 166,500

173,900

180,300

184,300

187,600 Total connections1 1,058,000

1,079,500

1,101,300

1,108,800

1,119,900



















Total residential fiber net adds 10,900

15,100

11,200

10,300

8,300 Total residential broadband net adds 100

4,500

4,600

3,900

2,800



















Residential fiber churn2 1.3 %

1.2 %

1.5 %

1.1 %

0.9 % Total residential broadband churn 1.8 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.5 %

1.3 %



















Residential revenue per connection3 $ 66.41

$ 65.95

$ 65.66

$ 65.85

$ 65.67



















Capital expenditures (thousands) $ 125,963

$ 154,904

$ 102,429

$ 90,187

$ 58,870



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 Divestitures in 2025 resulted in a decrease of 19,000 connections, including 7,500 residential broadband connections.



2 Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



3 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands) $ 8,645

$ 12,933

$ 7,927 Owned towers 4,452

4,450

4,449 Number of colocations1 4,290

4,572

4,517 Tower tenancy rate2 0.96

1.03

1.02





1 Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless due to the low probability of collection on outstanding amounts. 2 Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless due to the low probability of collection on outstanding amounts. Normalized to exclude DISH, tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94, respectively in prior periods.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









TDS Telecom $ 249,572

$ 257,360

(3) % Array 52,012

26,984

93 % All Other1 7,866

6,089

29 % Total operating revenues 309,450

290,433

7 % Operating expenses









TDS Telecom 253,304

257,501

(2) % Array (108,773)

56,611

N/M All other1 21,101

10,255

N/M Total operating expenses 165,632

324,367

(49) % Operating income (loss)









TDS Telecom (3,732)

(141)

N/M Array 160,785

(29,627)

N/M All Other1 (13,235)

(4,166)

N/M Total operating income (loss) 143,818

(33,934)

N/M Other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 41,902

36,518

15 % Interest and dividend income 13,786

6,270

N/M Interest expense (5,321)

(23,909)

78 % Short-term imputed spectrum lease income 34,200

-

N/M Other, net 5,450

2,725

N/M Total other income 90,017

21,604

N/M Income (loss) before income taxes 233,835

(12,330)

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) 54,408

(8,123)

N/M Net income (loss) from continuing operations 179,427

(4,207)

N/M Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 32,813

1,724

N/M Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to TDS shareholders 146,614

(5,931)

N/M











Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (2,389)

16,171

N/M Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (369)

2,770

N/M Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TDS shareholders (2,020)

13,401

N/M











Net income 177,038

11,964

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 32,444

4,494

N/M Net income attributable to TDS shareholders 144,594

7,470

N/M TDS Preferred Share dividends 17,306

17,306

- Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 127,288

$ (9,836)

N/M











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 113,882

114,582

(1) %











Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 1.14

$ (0.20)

N/M Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.02)

$ 0.11

N/M Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 1.12

$ (0.09)

N/M











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116,651

114,582

2 %











Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 1.11

$ (0.20)

N/M Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.02)

$ 0.11

N/M Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 1.09

$ (0.09)

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.



1 Consists of corporate and other operations and intercompany eliminations.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 177,038

$ 11,964 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (2,389)

16,171 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 179,427

(4,207) Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 85,943

84,329 Bad debts expense 3,383

1,380 Stock-based compensation expense 4,159

12,749 Deferred income taxes, net (38,825)

(6,519) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (41,902)

(36,518) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 18,373

11,254 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1,810

1,888 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net 1,562

(998) (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (150,878)

(1,100) Other operating activities 42

1,141 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 2,787

(12,530) Inventory 316

(229) Accounts payable (7,881)

1,844 Customer deposits and deferred revenues (33,593)

108 Accrued taxes 91,865

(264) Accrued interest 580

343 Other assets and liabilities (49,074)

(95,131) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations 68,094

(42,460) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations (633)

228,069 Net cash provided by operating activities 67,461

185,609







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (149,041)

(64,391) Cash paid for licenses -

(2,072) Cash received from divestitures 1,016,478

8,042 Other investing activities 396

80 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 867,833

(58,341) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations -

(64,337) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 867,833

(122,678)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,300

- Repayment of long-term debt (150,314)

(7,736) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards (1,710)

(5,639) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards (1,373)

(6,579) Repurchase of Array Common Shares -

(21,360) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (21,860)

(21,896) Array dividends paid to noncontrolling public shareholders (159,890)

- Distributions to noncontrolling interests (638)

(1,639) Cash paid for software license agreements (166)

(839) Other financing activities 9

(452) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (334,642)

(66,140) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations -

(8,826) Net cash used in financing activities $ (334,642)

$ (74,966)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 600,652

$ (12,035)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 770,150

383,222 End of period $ 1,370,802

$ 371,187

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,366,604

$ 765,952 Accounts receivable, net 102,884

109,981 Inventory, net 3,746

4,062 Prepaid expenses 33,858

28,206 Income taxes receivable -

1,292 Other current assets 12,987

13,976 Total current assets 1,520,079

923,469







Non-current assets held for sale 737,437

1,598,131







Licenses 1,642,824

1,642,972







Other intangible assets, net 124,391

131,673







Investments in unconsolidated entities 486,132

461,922







Property, plant and equipment, net 3,025,322

2,965,455







Operating lease right-of-use assets 513,237

515,081







Other assets and deferred charges 161,905

159,600







Total assets $ 8,211,327

$ 8,398,303

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,515

$ 5,274 Accounts payable 97,068

115,822 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 84,165

125,140 Accrued interest 3,415

2,836 Accrued taxes 138,488

46,721 Accrued compensation 27,630

56,774 Short-term operating lease liabilities 26,297

26,180 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 20,242

20,242 Other current liabilities 38,855

41,322 Total current liabilities 443,675

440,311







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 699,150

743,633 Long-term operating lease liabilities 548,420

549,617 Other deferred liabilities and credits 584,484

574,025







Long-term debt, net 672,700

823,364







Total equity 5,262,898

5,267,353







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,211,327

$ 8,398,303

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)









March 31, 2026

TDS





TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

Telecom

Array

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in thousands)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,212

$ 253,638

$ 1,113,325

$ (55,571)

$ 1,366,604



















Licenses and other intangible assets $ 124,543

$ 1,642,039

$ 633

$ -

$ 1,767,215 Investment in unconsolidated entities 3,947

435,061

57,500

(10,376)

486,132

$ 128,490

$ 2,077,100

$ 58,133

$ (10,376)

$ 2,253,347



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,623,432

$ 386,727

$ 15,163

$ -

$ 3,025,322



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 162

$ 6,094

$ 1,259

$ -

$ 7,515 Non-current portion 2,865

668,499

1,336

-

672,700

$ 3,027

$ 674,593

$ 2,595

$ -

$ 680,215

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025 (Dollars in thousands)









Operating revenues









Residential









Incumbent $ 77,292

$ 85,594

(10) % Expansion 43,562

34,406

27 % Cable 57,742

63,847

(10) % Total residential 178,596

183,847

(3) % Commercial 32,795

34,634

(5) % Wholesale 38,117

38,677

(1) % Total service revenues 249,508

257,158

(3) % Equipment revenues 64

202

(68) % Total operating revenues 249,572

257,360

(3) %











Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 97,182

100,964

(4) % Cost of equipment and products 111

263

(58) % Selling, general and administrative 81,061

83,148

(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 72,555

71,440

2 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 833

1,662

(50) % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net 1,562

24

N/M Total operating expenses 253,304

257,501

(2) %











Operating income (loss) $ (3,732)

$ (141)

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

vs. 2025 (Dollars in thousands)









Operating revenues









Site rental $ 51,024

$ 26,595

92 % Services 988

389

N/M Total operating revenues 52,012

26,984

93 %











Operating expenses









Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation and accretion reported below) 21,609

16,290

33 % Selling, general and administrative 12,745

29,202

(56) % Depreciation and accretion 12,604

11,993

5 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 904

226

N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (156,635)

(1,100)

N/M Total operating expenses (108,773)

56,611

N/M











Operating income (loss) $ 160,785

$ (29,627)

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended March 31, TDS CONSOLIDATED 2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) $ 68,094

$ (42,460) Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (149,041)

(64,391) Cash paid for software license agreements (166)

(839) Free cash flow - continuing operations (Non-GAAP)1 $ (81,113)

$ (107,690)





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income (loss) before income taxes.



Three Months Ended March 31, TDS Telecom 2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Net income (GAAP) $ 1,047

$ 3,527 Add back or deduct:





Income tax expense (benefit) (2,089)

1,135 Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) (1,042)

4,662 Add back:





Interest expense (157)

(1,465) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 72,555

71,440 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 71,356

74,637 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 87

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 833

1,662 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net 1,562

24 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 73,838

76,323 Deduct:





Interest and dividend income 1,145

1,401 Other, net 1,388

1,937 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 71,305

$ 72,985



Three Months Ended March 31, Array 2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 180,024

$ 5,483 Add back or deduct:





Income tax expense (benefit) 52,398

(192) Income before income taxes (GAAP) 232,422

5,291 Add back:





Interest expense 7,180

3,667 Depreciation and accretion expense 12,604

11,993 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 252,206

20,951 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 187

1,145 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 904

226 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (156,635)

(1,100) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (34,200)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 62,462

21,222 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 40,408

35,927 Interest and dividend income 4,223

2,658 Other, net (14)

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 17,845

$ (17,363)

Array Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)

AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.

Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 (Dollars in thousands)

Net income from continuing operations - Array (GAAP) $ 180,024 Add back or deduct:

Income tax expense 52,398 Cash paid for income taxes (220) Stock-based compensation expense 227 Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (34,200) Amortization of deferred debt charges 319 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (40,408) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 18,373 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (156,635) (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 904 Depreciation and accretion 12,604 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 187 Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments (2,874) Straight line expense adjustment 1,342 Maintenance and other capital expenditures (1,388) Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations - Array (Non-GAAP) $ 30,653

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.