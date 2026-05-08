ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.: Alpha Releases First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reports first quarter net loss of $11.0 million

Posts Adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million for the quarter

BRISTOL, Tenn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026.



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Net loss ($11.0) ($17.3) ($33.9) Net loss per diluted share ($0.86) ($1.34) ($2.60) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $30.0 $28.5 $5.7 Operating cash flow $29.0 $19.0 $22.2 Capital expenditures ($40.7) ($29.0) ($38.5) Tons of coal sold 3.6 3.8 3.8

__________________________________ 1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"Our results for the first quarter 2026 were driven by lower volumes and higher costs," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "While we anticipated a slower shipping quarter in connection with planned outages at Dominion Terminal Associates, we experienced a greater-than-expected impact on costs in Q1 as a result of war-related increases to diesel and other supply prices, which we hope will be temporary. Therefore, we are maintaining our cost of coal sales guidance range for the year with the expectation of better cost performance in subsequent quarters. If the Iran conflict persists throughout the year, we expect the resulting impact on diesel and supply costs would require us to revise our cost of coal sales guidance range upward."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $11.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2026, as compared to net loss of $17.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2025.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $30 million for the first quarter, compared to $28.5 million in the fourth quarter 2025.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Met segment $523.5 $519.1 Met segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $447.3 $436.3 Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Met segment 3.6 3.8

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Met segment $124.39 $115.31

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

First quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $124.39 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the first quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Mar. 31, 2026

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons

Sold Domestic 0.8 $111.1 $137.27 24 % Export - Australian indexed 1.1 $162.3 $144.95 33 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 1.4 $157.0 $110.32 43 % Total Met coal revenues 3.4 $430.4 $128.40 100 % Thermal coal revenues 0.2 $16.9 $69.41

Total Met segment coal revenues

(excl. freight & handling)(1) 3.6 $447.3 $124.39



__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."



Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Met segment $474.4 $478.5 Met segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $388.3 $383.8

(per ton) Met segment(1) $107.98 $101.43

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $107.98 per ton in the first quarter, compared to $101.43 per ton in the fourth quarter 2025. Higher diesel and other supply costs were the primary contributors to the increase in costs.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter increased to $29.0 million as compared to $19.0 million in the fourth quarter 2025. Capital expenditures for the first quarter were $40.7 million compared to $29.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had total liquidity of $476.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $317.2 million, short-term investments of $49.6 million, and $184.3 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of March 31, 2026, the company had no borrowings and $40.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of March 31, 2026, was $12.2 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of April 30, 2026, the company had acquired approximately 7.0 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.2 billion, or approximately $166.18 per share. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of April 30, 2026 was 12,714,624, not including the potential effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

Results of Alpha's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The company's annual meeting of stockholders was held on May 6, 2026, and stockholders re-elected all six members of Alpha's board of directors to additional one-year terms and approved all other items proposed by the board for consideration at the meeting. The complete voting results from the annual meeting have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.

2026 Operational Performance Update

As of April 29, 2026, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 48% of its metallurgical coal for 2026 at an average price of $132.37 per ton. At the midpoint of guidance, Alpha's thermal coal is fully committed for the year at an average price of $74.53 per ton.



2026 Guidance in millions of tons Low High

Metallurgical 14.4 15.4

Thermal 0.7 1.1

Met segment - total shipments 15.1 16.5









Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Volume

(in millions of

tons) Average Price Metallurgical - domestic

4.1 $136.38 Metallurgical - export

3.1 $127.02 Metallurgical total 48 % 7.2 $132.37 Thermal 100 % 1.2 $74.53 Met segment 53 % 8.4 $124.37







Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed



Metallurgical total 43 %



Thermal - %



Met segment 40 %











Costs per ton4 Low High

Met segment $95.00 $101.00









In millions (except taxes) Low High

SG&A5 $53 $59

Idle operations expense $24 $32

Net cash interest income $2 $6

DD&A $160 $174

Capital expenditures $148 $168

Capital contributions to equity affiliates6 $35 $45

Cash tax rate 0 % 5 %



Notes:



1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of April 29, 2026. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its first quarter results on May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "non-GAAP coal margin per ton." In addition to net income (loss), we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues less non-GAAP cost of coal sales. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal margin divided by tons sold. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Revenues:





Coal revenues $ 523,533

$ 529,667 Other revenues 1,454

2,290 Total revenues 524,987

531,957 Costs and expenses:





Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 474,389

504,584 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,926

43,910 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,215

5,614 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

1,357 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of

depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 16,598

15,424 Other operating (income) loss (1,585)

1,243 Total costs and expenses 535,419

572,132 Loss from operations (10,432)

(40,175) Other (expense) income:





Interest expense (841)

(763) Interest income 4,206

4,046 Equity loss in affiliates (5,733)

(4,960) Miscellaneous expense, net (3,558)

(3,532) Total other expense, net (5,926)

(5,209) Loss before income taxes (16,358)

(45,384) Income tax benefit 5,326

11,437 Net loss $ (11,032)

$ (33,947)







Basic loss per common share $ (0.86)

$ (2.60) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.86)

$ (2.60)







Weighted average shares - basic 12,800,037

13,047,607 Weighted average shares - diluted 12,800,037

13,047,607

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,231

$ 365,974 Short-term investments 49,646

49,582 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,858 and $2,519

as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 302,136

278,620 Inventories, net 213,102

193,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,360

31,132 Total current assets 909,475

918,308 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

of $805,966 and $774,101 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 625,145

621,866 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of

$157,070 and $150,616 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 410,489

416,944 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $43,948 and $43,072

as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 33,576

34,452 Long-term restricted cash 127,217

126,911 Long-term restricted investments 34,399

34,356 Deferred income taxes 8,210

8,087 Other non-current assets 133,926

119,702 Total assets $ 2,282,437

$ 2,280,626 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,231

$ 3,575 Trade accounts payable 92,984

66,169 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 151,772

135,778 Total current liabilities 247,987

205,522 Long-term debt 8,977

9,841 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 189,527

190,965 Pension obligations 83,281

87,317 Asset retirement obligations 203,632

204,745 Deferred income taxes 10,711

15,433 Other non-current liabilities 21,367

21,308 Total liabilities 765,482

735,131 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued -

- Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,494,813 issued

and 12,752,824 outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 22,437,379 issued and

12,805,909 outstanding at December 31, 2025 225

224 Additional paid-in capital 855,765

852,030 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,698)

(60,433) Treasury stock, at cost: 9,741,989 shares at March 31, 2026 and 9,631,470 shares

at December 31, 2025 (1,364,022)

(1,341,027) Retained earnings 2,083,685

2,094,701 Total stockholders' equity 1,516,955

1,545,495 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,282,437

$ 2,280,626

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (11,032)

$ (33,947) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,926

43,910 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

1,357 Gain on disposal of assets, net (2,053)

(37) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,215

5,614 Employee benefit plans, net 6,266

5,618 Deferred tax benefit (5,329)

(11,416) Stock-based compensation 3,736

3,437 Equity loss in affiliates 5,733

4,960 Other, net 2,476

135 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (16,768)

2,550 Net cash provided by operating activities 29,046

22,181 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (40,668)

(38,450) Capital contributions to equity affiliates (13,403)

(9,836) Purchases of investment securities (27,826)

(14,663) Sales and maturities of investment securities 28,240

15,080 Other, net 62

94 Net cash used in investing activities (53,595)

(47,775) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (915)

(822) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (22,901)

(5,155) Other, net (72)

(415) Net cash used in financing activities (23,888)

(6,392) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (48,437)

(31,986) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 492,885

604,161 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 444,448

$ 572,175







Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Accrued capital expenditures $ 11,089

$ 10,785

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of March 31,

2026

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,231

$ 447,990 Long-term restricted cash 127,217

124,185 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 444,448

$ 572,175

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Net loss $ (11,032)

$ (17,271)

$ (33,947) Interest expense 841

730

763 Interest income (4,206)

(3,273)

(4,046) Income tax benefit (5,326)

(9,757)

(11,437) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,926

41,893

43,910 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,736

3,193

3,437 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,215

5,501

5,614 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

1,356

1,357 Non-recurring mine flood costs (1) -

6,098

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,030

$ 28,470

$ 5,651

(1) Non-recurring mine recovery and idle costs due to the water inundation at the Rolling Thunder mine in November 2025.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Coal revenues $ 523,533

$ 519,060

$ 529,667 Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (76,214)

(82,730)

(83,924) Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 447,319

$ 436,330

$ 445,743 Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 124.39

$ 115.31

$ 118.61











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 474,389

$ 478,519

$ 504,584 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 39,606

41,571

43,592 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,215

5,501

5,614 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

1,356

1,357 Total cost of coal sales 520,086

526,947

555,147 Less: freight and handling costs (76,214)

(82,730)

(83,924) Less: depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (39,606)

(41,571)

(43,592) Less: accretion on asset retirement obligations (5,215)

(5,501)

(5,614) Less: amortization of acquired intangibles (876)

(1,356)

(1,357) Less: idled and closed mine costs (9,872)

(11,960)

(5,991) Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 388,303

$ 383,829

$ 414,669 Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 107.98

$ 101.43

$ 110.34











GAAP coal margin $ 3,447

$ (7,887)

$ (25,480) GAAP coal margin per ton $ 0.96

$ (2.08)

$ (6.78)











Non-GAAP coal margin $ 59,016

$ 52,501

$ 31,074 Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 16.41

$ 13.87

$ 8.27











Tons sold 3,596

3,784

3,758

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Domestic 809

$ 111,053

$ 137.27

24 % Export - Australian indexed 1,120

162,348

$ 144.95

33 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,423

156,981

$ 110.32

43 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,352

430,382

$ 128.40

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 244

16,937

$ 69.41



Non-GAAP coal revenues 3,596

447,319

$ 124.39



Add: freight and handling fulfillment revenues -

76,214







Coal revenues 3,596

$ 523,533









INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN

[email protected]

[email protected]

(423) 573-0369

SOURCE ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.