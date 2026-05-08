West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - News Media Group, Inc. (NMG) today announced the successful production of a nationwide Satellite Media Tour (SMT) featuring renowned tech expert Marc Saltzman providing small businesses and entrepreneurs with actionable insights on how to leverage AI-driven tools like Adobe Express to level the professional playing field. Timed to coincide and celebrate National Small Business Week, the tour reached millions of viewers across the country.





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During the tour, Saltzman highlighted how small business owners, the ultimate multitaskers, can use Adobe Express as a "secret weapon" to help manage marketing and operations on limited budgets. He demonstrated how the app turns time-consuming creative work into a quick process for social posts, videos, and flyers with no prior design experience required. By utilizing professionally designed templates and one-click AI tools like "Remove Background" and "Animate," Saltzman showed audiences how any entrepreneur can show up with the confidence and polish of a brand many times their size.

The segment also featured the new Adobe Express AI Assistant, which enables users to make fast edits like turning casual photos into a professional headshot or creating product variations. Saltzman emphasized the peace of mind provided by Adobe's commercially safe AI, acting as a trusted creative partner that offers real-time suggestions. By drawing from Adobe's professional designs and tools, the app makes it easy to resize assets for every social channel and track performance through integrated tools, helping "Main Street" businesses compete and win.

Small business owners looking to get started can visit Adobe.com/express to explore these tools for free.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296631

Source: Evertise AI PR