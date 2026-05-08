Loop Industries to Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) ("Loop" or the "Company"), a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy for plastics, will host its fourth quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, recent business developments, operational progress, and ongoing commercialization initiatives, including advancement of the Company's India joint venture and broader licensing platform.

Conference Call Details

Event Title: Loop Industries Q4 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT)

Conference ID: 23860

Participant Registration (Recommended)

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call using the following link:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I23860681

Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a unique access code to join the call directly.

Dial-In Information (Operator Assisted)

United States (Toll-Free): +1 (800) 715-9871

United States / International: +1 (646) 307-1963

Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (800) 715-9871

Canada (Toronto): +1 (647) 932-3411

Conference ID: 23860

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available through the same registration link below:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I23860681

Replay Availability: Through June 4, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy for plastics through its innovative technology that depolymerizes waste PET plastic and polyester fiber into its base building blocks, enabling the production of virgin-quality recycled PET.

Kevin C. O'Dowd

Vice-Président, Communication et relations avec investisseurs

Vice-President, Communications and Investors relations

480 Fernand-Poitras, Terrebonne, QC, Canada, J7Y 1Y4

617-755-4602

450-951-8555

kodowd@loopindustries.com

www.loopindustries.com

Pensez vert avant d'imprimer | Think green before printing

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SOURCE: Loop Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-to-host-fourth-quarter-2025-earnings-conference-call-1165080