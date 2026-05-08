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WKN: A2DX71 | ISIN: US5435181046 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L9
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 09:55
1,200 Euro
+1,69 % +0,020
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOOP INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOOP INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2301,30014:11
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Loop Industries to Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) ("Loop" or the "Company"), a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy for plastics, will host its fourth quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, recent business developments, operational progress, and ongoing commercialization initiatives, including advancement of the Company's India joint venture and broader licensing platform.

Conference Call Details

Event Title: Loop Industries Q4 Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time: 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT)
Conference ID: 23860

Participant Registration (Recommended)

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call using the following link:
https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I23860681

Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a unique access code to join the call directly.

Dial-In Information (Operator Assisted)

United States (Toll-Free): +1 (800) 715-9871
United States / International: +1 (646) 307-1963

Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (800) 715-9871
Canada (Toronto): +1 (647) 932-3411

Conference ID: 23860

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available through the same registration link below:
https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I23860681

Replay Availability: Through June 4, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy for plastics through its innovative technology that depolymerizes waste PET plastic and polyester fiber into its base building blocks, enabling the production of virgin-quality recycled PET.

Kevin C. O'Dowd
Vice-Président, Communication et relations avec investisseurs
Vice-President, Communications and Investors relations
480 Fernand-Poitras, Terrebonne, QC, Canada, J7Y 1Y4
617-755-4602
450-951-8555
kodowd@loopindustries.com
www.loopindustries.com

Pensez vert avant d'imprimer | Think green before printing

Les informations transmises sont destinées uniquement à la personne ou à l'entité à laquelle elles sont adressées et peuvent contenir des éléments CONFIDENTIELS et/ou PRIVILÉGIÉS. Tout examen, retransmission, diffusion ou autre utilisation ou prise de mesures fondées sur ces informations par des personnes ou entités autres que le destinataire prévu est strictement interdit. Si vous avez reçu ce courriel par erreur, veuillez contacter l'expéditeur et supprimer rapidement le matériel de votre système informatique.

SOURCE: Loop Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-to-host-fourth-quarter-2025-earnings-conference-call-1165080

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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