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PR Newswire
08.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Tech Mahindra: Global Chess League Returns to India for Season 4

The momentum is real. The audience is growing. And the next move belongs to India.

PUNE, India, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, today announced that Season 4 will be hosted in India, a country where chess is not just played, but lived, followed, and now, celebrated like never before.

This is not just a return. It is a response.

Across previous seasons, India has delivered packed arenas, electric fan zones, and a surge of digital engagement that has reshaped how chess connects with audiences. What was once quiet and individual is now fast, immersive, and shared by millions.

The Global Chess League has already changed the format of the game, franchise teams, mixed-gender lineups, rapid-fire matches. But more importantly, it has changed the experience. It has turned chess into a spectacle. Into a team sport. Into something fans do not just watch but feel. And there is no better stage than India.

With a new generation of grandmasters rising, global titles within reach, and fans showing up in numbers never seen before, India has emerged as one of the most powerful forces shaping the future of the game. A country long defined by its sporting passion is now embracing chess in a whole new way.

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League has played a pivotal role in transforming chess into a more dynamic and spectator-friendly sport. India's passion for the game and its rapidly growing chess ecosystem make it a natural destination for the league. We look forward to another exciting season that brings together the world's best players and a global fanbase."

Season 4 will once again bring together the world's leading players in a team-based format that blends elite competition with high-intensity storytelling.

Arkady Dvorkovich, President, FIDE, said, "India continues to play a defining role in the global growth of chess, both through its exceptional talent and the passion of its fans. The Global Chess League has introduced a new energy to the sport by combining world-class competition with an engaging team format that appeals to new and existing audiences alike. We are excited to bring Season 4 to India and look forward to celebrating the game with millions of fans who are helping shape the future of chess worldwide."

The city will be revealed soon. For now, one thing is clear: India is ready. The game is evolving. And the world is watching.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779624/TechMahindra_ChessLeague_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-chess-league-returns-to-india-for-season-4-302766857.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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