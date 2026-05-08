Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 14:24 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AAVnerGene Inc.: AAVnerGene Announces AAVone2.1, a Next-Generation Single-Plasmid AAV Production Platform Achieving ~1e16 GC/L and >70% Full Capsids at Harvest

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA -- AAVnerGene Inc. today announced the launch of AAVone2.1, the next-generation evolution of its proprietary AAVone single-plasmid AAV production system, designed to improve AAV vector productivity, full-capsid yield, manufacturing efficiency, and cost effectiveness.

AAVone2.1 has achieved ~1x1016 genome copies (GC)/L of cell culture and greater than 70% full capsids at harvest, representing a significant advance over AAVone1.0 and conventional multi-plasmid AAV production systems, which often generate high proportions of empty capsids. The platform has demonstrated performance across multiple AAV serotypes and compatibility with HEK293-based cell lines and existing manufacturing workflows.

These improvements may reduce plasmid requirements, culture volume, purification burden, processing steps, processing time, and manufacturing cost, while improving overall vector quality. By addressing key constraints in AAV production, AAVone2.1 is designed to support the clinical and commercial scalability of AAV-based gene therapy programs.

"AAV manufacturing remains one of the most important technical and economic challenges in gene therapy," said Qizhao Wang, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of AAVnerGene. "Conventional multi-plasmid systems have enabled the field for decades, but limitations in productivity, empty capsid burden, and purification complexity continue to create barriers to development and commercialization. AAVone2.1 was developed to address these challenges through a simplified single-plasmid system that improves vector productivity and full-capsid ratio. "

"AAV gene therapy continues to face commercialization challenges, with manufacturing cost, vector quality, and process scalability among the most critical constraints," said Daozhan Yu, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of AAVnerGene. "AAVone2.1 has the potential to make AAV manufacturing simpler, more scalable, and more cost-efficient, helping more AAV gene therapy programs become clinically and commercially viable."

AAVnerGene's partners have licensed the technology and are developing multiple AAV gene therapy programs using the platform. The company's goal is to provide enabling technologies that help overcome manufacturing barriers, reduce development costs, and expand the number of gene therapy programs that can reach patients.

About AAVnerGene Inc.

AAVnerGene is a Maryland-based biotech company developing solutions to address bottlenecks in AAV gene therapy, including manufacturing, toxicity, qualification, and delivery. Its platforms include AAVone, AAV-Q (a potency and rcAAV assay platform), and ATHENA (a capsid engineering platform), designed to improve productivity, quality, scalability, efficiency, and safety in AAV gene therapy drug development.

Media & Business Inquiries:
customer@aavnergene.com
www.aavnergene.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975161/AAVnerGene_Inc_logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975162/AAVnerGene_achieving_Full_Capsids_at_Harvest.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aavnergene-announces-aavone2-1--a-next-generation-single-plasmid-aav-production-platform-achieving-1e16-gcl-and-70-full-capsids-at-harvest-302766904.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.