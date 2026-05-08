Black Book Research: Black Book Nurses Week Survey: Payer Delays Are Reaching the Bedside Before Hospital C-Suite Sees the Damage

Third report in Black Book's five-month Nurses Week research series warns that prior authorization, denials, formulary barriers, and opaque payer decisions are creating hidden nursing workload, delayed discharges, medication gaps, and patient-safety risk.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Black Book Research today released Payer Friction at the Bedside, the third report in its Nurses Week 2026 registered nurse survey series, warning that hospitals and payers are underestimating how deeply prior authorization, denials, discharge delays, formulary restrictions, and opaque payer decisions are affecting nurses and patients in real time.

The new report, based on a survey of 119 hospital-based registered nurses conducted between December 2025 and April 2026, finds that payer friction is often treated as an administrative, revenue-cycle, or physician paperwork problem even after it has already become a bedside care-continuity problem. Nurses report that payer delays are holding discharges, blocking medication access, consuming nursing time, intensifying family escalation, and increasing patient-safety risk after patients leave the unit.

"Prior authorization delays are not isolated payer events; they are the trigger point for many of the hospital problems nurses are forced to manage in real time," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "When an approval stalls, discharge stalls. When discharge stalls, beds back up, families escalate, medications get reworked, home services remain uncertain, and nurses become the human interface for a process they did not design and often cannot see. Hospitals that measure prior authorization only in revenue-cycle terms are missing the bedside damage."

Key Findings

Black Book's survey found:

81% of RNs say payer delays regularly affect discharge timing or discharge readiness.

76% say patient or family frustration over payer delays is often directed at nursing staff.

74% report delays tied to SNF, rehab, home health, DME, oxygen, wound care, infusion, or transport coordination.

69% say prior authorization or formulary barriers have delayed discharge medications or chronic therapy continuation.

66% link payer delays to patient-safety risks such as missed therapy windows, avoidable ED returns, medication gaps, or readmissions.

63% spend time supporting approval, appeal, documentation, status-chasing, or payer-portal work outside traditional bedside care.

71% say payer decisions are often not transparent enough to explain clearly to patients or families.

58% are concerned automated or algorithm-influenced payer decisions may delay care without enough clinical context.

Black Book also introduced a Nurse Payer Friction and Discharge Delay Index, assigning a composite score of 33 out of 100, signaling that payer-dependent workflows remain poorly buffered at the bedside and under-managed as a nursing workflow risk.

The Bedside Is Absorbing a Problem Designed Elsewhere

Black Book said the report exposes a dangerous disconnect: hospitals often track payer friction through denial rates, authorization turnaround, appeal volumes, and revenue-cycle dashboards, while nurses experience the consequences as delayed bed turnover, repeated family updates, medication rework, missing home services, and unsafe transition uncertainty.

"The C-suite may see a pending authorization," Brown said. "The nurse sees the patient still in the bed, the next admission waiting, the family escalating, and the discharge plan falling apart one payer step at a time."

The report argues that hospitals may be solving only part of the problem if payer-friction initiatives are owned mainly by revenue cycle, utilization management, contracting, or payer-relations teams without measuring bedside fallout.

"Faster approvals are not enough if nurses still lack clear status, patients still cannot obtain medications, families still cannot understand the delay, and discharge safety is still unresolved," Brown said.

Medication Access Is Now a Discharge-Safety Issue

Black Book identified medication access as one of the clearest clinical consequences of payer friction. Nurses reported that discharge readiness can collapse late in the process when a medication requires prior authorization, is denied, is substituted, is unaffordable, or must move through a delayed specialty pharmacy pathway.

"A patient is not safely discharged if the medication plan only works on paper," Brown said. "When coverage changes the plan at the last minute, nurses are left re-educating the patient and worrying whether continuity will hold after discharge."

The report notes that these delays are especially visible in specialty medications, anticoagulants, inhalers, insulin, antibiotics, oncology drugs, behavioral health medications, wound-care products, and therapies requiring pharmacy-benefit coordination.

Payer Opacity Is Creating Hidden Nursing Labor

The report warns that unclear payer decisions are becoming a communication burden and a staffing problem. Patients and families usually do not see the payer portal, denial logic, utilization-management queue, pharmacy-benefit restriction, or post-acute authorization workflow. They see the nurse.

"Nurses are being asked to explain decisions they did not make, cannot clearly see, and often cannot resolve," Brown said. "That is not just inefficient. It is corrosive to trust, morale, throughput, and patient safety."

Black Book said hospitals may be undercounting this burden because it rarely appears as a discrete nursing task. Status chasing, patient and family explanation, discharge-plan rework, documentation support, medication re-education, and escalation to case management or providers can all displace bedside care without being fully reflected in staffing models.

Black Book recommends that hospitals, payers, vendors, case management leaders, pharmacy teams, revenue-cycle executives, and nurse leaders treat payer friction as a clinical operations risk, not merely an administrative burden.

The report calls for:

Measuring payer-related avoidable bed days, delayed discharges, medication gaps, and family escalation. Making discharge-dependent payer status visible and actionable for nurses. Quantifying hidden nursing labor created by status chasing, documentation support, appeals, and re-education. Treating medication access as part of discharge safety. Requiring explainability for automated or AI-influenced payer decisions. Including bedside nurses and transition-of-care nurses in payer workflow redesign. Connecting payer delays to ED returns, readmissions, complaints, and patient-safety signals.

Black Book concludes that payer-friction reform should not be judged only by administrative speed, lower denial volume, or payer efficiency. The real test is whether reform reduces held discharges, protects medication continuity, gives nurses actionable information, lowers family escalation, and prevents hidden bedside workload.

"If payer decisions delay discharge, block medication access, consume nursing time, or create unclear patient instructions, the problem has already crossed from administration into clinical operations," Brown said.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research and public opinion research firm focused on healthcare technology, services, client experience, user satisfaction, vendor performance, and emerging issues affecting global healthcare organizations, clinicians, payers, investors, and technology buyers. Thevendor-agnostic report can be downloaded by industry stakeholders without cost from the website or by request from the Press Office.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-nurses-week-survey-payer-delays-are-reaching-the-bedside-b-1165319