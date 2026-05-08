In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that April 2026 marked a reversal from March's widespread high irradiance across North America, as weakening Atlantic and Pacific high-pressure systems brought more cloud cover to the western U.S. and neutralized Mexico's earlier sunshine gains, while the eastern U.S. remained sunnier and warmer than average. Meanwhile, Canada stayed under persistent cold, cloudy conditions linked to polar vortex disruptions, and coastal Texas saw significantly reduced irradiance due to tropical moisture and heavy rainfall.April 2026 brought ...

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