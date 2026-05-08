Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Hosts Live Drone Ecosystem Demonstrations at XPONENTIAL 2026

Fly cage demonstrations to feature deployment-ready defense and enterprise systems

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, will bring together industry partners for live demonstrations at XPONENTIAL 2026, one of the world's leading events for autonomy and uncrewed systems.

Located at Booth #20013, the Company's fly cage will feature demonstrations by partners including HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, XTEND, Mithril Defense, Robinson Unmanned, UAS Nexus, and BRINC, highlighting deployment-ready systems across defense and enterprise markets.

"AUVSI is a critical forum for the industry," said Allan Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Unusual Machines. "XPONENTIAL brings together the operators, builders, and partners driving real-world deployment across the autonomy ecosystem, and we're excited to showcase the systems and partnerships helping move the industry forward."

Allan Evans will also speak at XPONENTIAL 2026 on Tuesday, May 12, from 2:30-2:50 p.m. ET during a session titled "Strategic Resilience in a Fractured Supply Chain: Building the Future of U.S. Technology."

Hosted by AUVSI, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, XPONENTIAL 2026 takes place May 11-14, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan.

To learn more or schedule a meeting with Unusual Machines during XPONENTIAL 2026, visit unusualatxponential.com.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-hosts-live-drone-ecosystem-demonstrations-at-xponential-2026-1165290