Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a Master Software License and Equipment Lease Agreement ("Master Agreement") with Gila River Gaming Enterprises, Inc., the operator of four premier casino resort properties across the state of Arizona, operating collectively under the Gila River Resorts & Casinos brand.

The Master Agreement establishes a framework for the deployment of the Company's Jackpot Blitz dealerless electronic poker table games ("ETGs") across Gila River's casino network.

As the first deployment under the Master Agreement, Jackpot Digital will install two (2) Jackpot Blitz ETGs at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass, widely regarded as the flagship property of the Gila River portfolio. The installation at Wild Horse Pass marks the Company's entry into the Arizona tribal gaming market and serves as a showcase deployment within one of the most high-profile and heavily trafficked casino resort environments in the American Southwest.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos is one of Arizona's most established and respected gaming operators, with a portfolio that includes Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, Vee Quiva, and Santan Mountain. Wild Horse Pass alone features over 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a 1,400-seat entertainment show room, multiple AAA-rated hotel towers with 446 rooms and suites, fine dining, and a TopGolf facility. The property has twice been named the Best Casino in the Phoenix Valley. For more information on Gila River Resorts & Casinos, please check their website at https://playatgila.com.

Jackpot Blitz is Jackpot Digital's state-of-the-art, fully automated dealerless poker table, featuring an immersive 75-inch touchscreen interface. By eliminating the need for a live dealer, Jackpot Blitz delivers faster gameplay, reduced operating costs, maximized uptime, and a highly engaging player experience for both casual and experienced poker players. The platform is designed to help casino operators optimize their gaming floor economics while driving incremental revenue.

"Partnering with Gila River Resorts & Casinos is an exciting moment for Jackpot Digital," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "Gila River is one of the most respected tribal gaming operators in the United States, with a four-property network serving hundreds of thousands of players across the Phoenix metropolitan area each year. Launching at Wild Horse Pass - the crown jewel of the Gila River portfolio - provides exceptional visibility for Jackpot Blitz and a strong proof-of-concept for our technology in a premier gaming environment. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the Gila River Indian Community and the entire Gila River Resorts & Casino team."

This agreement further expands Jackpot Digital's growing footprint across North America and internationally, with installations spanning tribal and commercial casinos, as well as integrated resort gaming destinations in the United States, Canada, and select global markets.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

In a separate corporate update, the Company confirms that the financing previously announced on February 13, 2026 has been cancelled. The debenture financing announced on April 7, 2026 remains ongoing.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

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Source: Jackpot Digital Inc.