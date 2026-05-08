New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: HawkEye 360 Soars 31% in Trading Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 8th

Equities are higher Friday morning as investors track the latest developments in Iran and digest April's jobs report.

Shares of signal intelligence company HawkEye 360 (NYSE: HAWK) jumped by 31% on Thursday following its IPO.

Enhanced CEO Maximilian Martin will join Taking Stock this afternoon to celebrate the performance medicine company's IPO.

Ryan Serhant will join NYSE Live to discuss his real estate firm's expansion to California.

Opening Bell

Silver Bow Mining (NYSE American: SBMT) celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) celebrates its IPO

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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