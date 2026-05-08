New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: HawkEye 360 Soars 31% in Trading Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 8th
- Equities are higher Friday morning as investors track the latest developments in Iran and digest April's jobs report.
- Shares of signal intelligence company HawkEye 360 (NYSE: HAWK) jumped by 31% on Thursday following its IPO.
- Enhanced CEO Maximilian Martin will join Taking Stock this afternoon to celebrate the performance medicine company's IPO.
- Ryan Serhant will join NYSE Live to discuss his real estate firm's expansion to California.
Opening Bell
Silver Bow Mining (NYSE American: SBMT) celebrates its recent IPO
Closing Bell
Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) celebrates its IPO
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975780/NYSE_May_8_Market_Update.mp4
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