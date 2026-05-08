Dunlop Sports Americas: Wedge History, Reimagined: Cleveland Golf Introduces the Limited Edition 588 Tour Action Wedge

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Cleveland Golf is bringing back one of the most influential wedges ever designed with the release of the Limited Edition 588 Tour Action Wedge. Originally introduced in May 1988, the 588 set the standard for tour-caliber wedge design. Now, that legendary shape returns, crafted once again to original specifications and enhanced with Cleveland Golf's most advanced wedge technologies.

"From the very beginning, the 588 was built around feedback from the best players in the world," said Roger Cleveland. "For this release, we stayed true to the original shaping and turf interaction that made it special while integrating modern materials and technologies inside the club. It's the same trusted look and performance, refined for today's game."

Few club designers have shaped the short game like Roger Cleveland. The 588 established a new standard for shaping, turf interaction, and control, going on to earn hundreds of professional victories and dozens of major championships. More than a successful product, the 588 became the blueprint for tour-caliber wedge design that still influences the category today.

Combining heritage craftsmanship with modern precision, the Limited Edition 588 Tour Action Wedges are built with Cleveland Golf's proprietary Z-Alloy and equipped with ZipCore, HydraZip, UltiZip grooves, and Rotex Face Milling, blending the soul of the original with the best Cleveland Golf technology available today. The result is a wedge that honors the past while delivering the consistency, spin, and control demanded by today's players.

The Limited Edition 588 Tour Action Wedge is offered as a three-club set: Gap (52°), Sand (56°), and Lob (60°), each ground to Roger Cleveland's original specifications. Finished in a classic chrome, every set is presented in a premium collector's box and includes a brushed brass plaque. Only 588 sets will be available nationwide.

"The 588 has always meant something special to me because of how golfers embraced it," Cleveland continued. "Seeing players build real trust in that wedge, leaning on it in the moments that matter most was unforgettable. And now a new generation will have a chance to experience that too."

The Limited Edition 588 Tour Action Wedge stands as a tribute to one of the biggest pioneers in golf history Roger Cleveland and faithfully recreated with modern performance technology for today's player.

To shop for the limited-edition release, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing:

Limited Edition 588 Tour Action 3-pack box set: $588

Availability:

Loft/Bounce : 52°/10°, 56°/12°, 60°/8°

Shaft : Limited Edition True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Grip : Limited Edition Golf Pride Victory

Finish : Classic Chrome

Availability : Limited to 588 sets nationwide

Packaging: Premium collector's box with brushed brass plaque

ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA, and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/wedge-history-reimagined-cleveland-golf-introduces-the-limited-edi-1165288