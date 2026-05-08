First Pacific Bancorp Reports Solid First Quarter 2026 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported consolidated results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, demonstrating continued balance sheet growth, strong asset quality, and a solid capital position to support future expansion.

Key Financial Highlights:

Total assets ended the first quarter of 2026 at $490 million , a $34 million increase from March 31, 2025.

ended the first quarter of 2026 at , a $34 million increase from March 31, 2025. Total deposits ended the first quarter of 2026 at $410 million, up $4 million since year end 2025 and a $40 million increase from first quarter 2025.

ended the first quarter of 2026 at up $4 million since year end 2025 and a $40 million increase from first quarter 2025. Total loans ended the first quarter of 2026 at $331 million, up $11 million from year end 2025 and a $37 million increase from first quarter 2025.

ended the first quarter of 2026 at up $11 million from year end 2025 and a $37 million increase from first quarter 2025. Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the first quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.57% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.05%.

As of March 31, 2026, liquidity resources included cash and cash equivalents of $48 million and unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities of $167 million

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand in Q1 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $453 thousand, up from $393 thousand in Q1 2025.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.94% of total loans at March 31, 2026, and minimal loan losses. The Company continues to emphasize conservative underwriting and active portfolio oversight.

"This quarter's performance highlights our continued focus on building a resilient and scalable franchise that delivers long-term shareholder value," said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board. "Through disciplined growth, strong credit fundamentals, and prudent capital management, we are well positioned to create sustained value for our shareholders."

"We entered 2026 with strong momentum, and our first quarter results reflect disciplined execution and the continued strength of our relationship-driven model. Growth in loans and deposits, combined with improving pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, underscores both the effectiveness of our strategy and the trust our clients place in us," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on deepening client relationships while thoughtfully expanding into markets where our bankers bring longstanding experience and trusted connections, positioning us to deliver consistent performance and long-term value."

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact Jim Burgess Amanda Conover 858.461.7302 858.461.7308 jburgess@firstpacbank.com aconover@firstpacbank.com

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First PacificBancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 7,145,738 - 13,335,659 - 4,361,215 - 8,336,307 - 8,042,164 Fed funds sold 40,765,000 43,805,000 47,580,000 43,670,000 39,250,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 47,910,738 57,140,659 51,941,215 52,006,307 47,292,164 Debt securities (AFS) 1,600,663 1,692,800 1,756,875 1,791,113 1,859,740 Debt securities (HTM) 95,162,219 96,088,528 96,991,887 98,052,199 99,099,346 Total debt securities 96,762,882 97,781,328 98,748,762 99,843,312 100,959,086 Construction & land development 28,526,915 29,510,901 27,728,045 26,181,088 25,245,823 1-4 Family residential 78,681,754 73,481,444 71,298,162 68,065,742 63,536,698 Multifamily residential 35,741,832 31,117,740 30,456,673 30,570,654 30,452,183 Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 119,250,067 115,196,071 116,977,598 120,672,305 105,299,777 Commercial & industrial 63,922,914 66,023,866 68,930,751 62,021,304 64,956,570 Consumer & Other 4,902,852 4,538,637 4,555,112 4,378,029 4,572,607 Total loans 331,026,334 319,868,659 319,946,341 311,889,122 294,063,658 Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,099,953 - (3,122,503 - (3,141,203 - (3,179,637 - (3,179,637 - Total loans, net 327,926,381 316,746,156 316,805,138 308,709,485 290,884,021 Premises, equipment, and ROU net 3,015,551 3,171,482 3,277,724 2,918,754 2,822,403 Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,184,253 1,195,948 1,200,762 1,202,582 1,259,139 Bank owned life insurance 5,441,454 5,410,102 5,378,503 5,347,738 5,317,491 Accrued interest and other assets 8,071,091 8,170,560 8,585,760 7,650,569 7,703,693 Total Assets - 490,312,350 - 489,616,235 - 485,937,864 - 477,678,747 - 456,237,997 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 148,975,933 - 160,085,795 - 134,783,120 - 138,110,569 - 143,205,484 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 26,391,254 34,875,562 26,611,844 24,968,600 39,203,360 Money market and savings 188,243,994 174,359,420 186,610,551 178,569,935 162,563,677 Time deposits 46,027,527 36,675,567 41,519,108 35,936,500 44,568,676 Total deposits 409,638,708 405,996,344 389,524,623 377,585,604 389,541,197 Borrowings 33,269,423 36,286,906 50,000,000 55,000,000 23,000,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,867,802 5,376,494 5,211,202 4,705,376 3,952,095 Total liabilities 447,775,933 447,659,744 444,735,825 437,290,980 416,493,292 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock and APIC 37,988,844 37,871,816 37,701,986 37,552,889 37,389,068 Retained earnings 5,114,724 4,662,166 4,104,143 3,497,084 3,043,502 Accum other comprehensive income (567,151 - (577,491 - (604,090 - (662,206 - (687,865 - Total shareholders' equity 42,536,417 41,956,491 41,202,039 40,387,767 39,744,705 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 490,312,350 - 489,616,235 - 485,937,864 - 477,678,747 - 456,237,997

First PacificBancorp Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly (Unaudited) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees - 5,234,634 - 5,380,149 - 5,478,759 - 5,056,534 - 4,788,107 Debt securities 461,373 464,580 456,576 464,333 462,472 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 436,775 348,027 333,642 413,487 339,864 Total interest income 6,132,782 6,192,756 6,268,977 5,934,354 5,590,443 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,741,409 1,907,127 1,766,021 1,897,025 1,812,760 Borrowings 214,829 218,288 393,330 127,359 219,832 Total interest expense 1,956,238 2,125,415 2,159,351 2,024,384 2,032,592 Net interest income 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851 Provision for credit losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 128,933 221,064 114,633 87,059 122,610 Sublease income - - - - 45,222 Gains (losses) on sale of assets - 27,681 29,966 - - Gains on early payoff of debt - - - - - Total noninterest income 128,933 248,745 144,599 87,059 167,832 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 2,322,729 2,120,441 2,114,900 2,227,827 2,119,302 Occupancy and equipment 279,474 238,252 279,715 277,107 259,480 Other expense 1,068,946 1,242,133 1,006,318 857,837 797,261 Total noninterest expense 3,671,149 3,600,826 3,400,933 3,362,771 3,176,043 Income before income tax expense 634,328 715,260 853,292 634,258 549,640 Income tax expense 181,771 157,238 246,232 180,677 157,015 Net Income - 452,557 - 558,022 - 607,060 - 453,581 - 392,625 Earnings per share basic (QTR) - 0.10 - 0.13 - 0.14 - 0.10 - 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735