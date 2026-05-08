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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
115 Leser
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First Pacific Bancorp Reports Solid First Quarter 2026 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported consolidated results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, demonstrating continued balance sheet growth, strong asset quality, and a solid capital position to support future expansion.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets ended the first quarter of 2026 at $490 million, a $34 million increase from March 31, 2025.
  • Total deposits ended the first quarter of 2026 at $410 million, up $4 million since year end 2025 and a $40 million increase from first quarter 2025.
  • Total loans ended the first quarter of 2026 at $331 million, up $11 million from year end 2025 and a $37 million increase from first quarter 2025.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the first quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.57% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.05%.
  • As of March 31, 2026, liquidity resources included cash and cash equivalents of $48 million and unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities of $167 million

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand in Q1 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $453 thousand, up from $393 thousand in Q1 2025.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.94% of total loans at March 31, 2026, and minimal loan losses. The Company continues to emphasize conservative underwriting and active portfolio oversight.

"This quarter's performance highlights our continued focus on building a resilient and scalable franchise that delivers long-term shareholder value," said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board. "Through disciplined growth, strong credit fundamentals, and prudent capital management, we are well positioned to create sustained value for our shareholders."

"We entered 2026 with strong momentum, and our first quarter results reflect disciplined execution and the continued strength of our relationship-driven model. Growth in loans and deposits, combined with improving pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, underscores both the effectiveness of our strategy and the trust our clients place in us," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on deepening client relationships while thoughtfully expanding into markets where our bankers bring longstanding experience and trusted connections, positioning us to deliver consistent performance and long-term value."

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts
Investor Relations ContactMedia Relations Contact
Jim BurgessAmanda Conover
858.461.7302858.461.7308
jburgess@firstpacbank.comaconover@firstpacbank.com

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First PacificBancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks- 7,145,738 - 13,335,659 - 4,361,215 - 8,336,307 - 8,042,164
Fed funds sold 40,765,000 43,805,000 47,580,000 43,670,000 39,250,000
Total cash and cash equivalents 47,910,738 57,140,659 51,941,215 52,006,307 47,292,164
Debt securities (AFS) 1,600,663 1,692,800 1,756,875 1,791,113 1,859,740
Debt securities (HTM) 95,162,219 96,088,528 96,991,887 98,052,199 99,099,346
Total debt securities 96,762,882 97,781,328 98,748,762 99,843,312 100,959,086
Construction & land development 28,526,915 29,510,901 27,728,045 26,181,088 25,245,823
1-4 Family residential 78,681,754 73,481,444 71,298,162 68,065,742 63,536,698
Multifamily residential 35,741,832 31,117,740 30,456,673 30,570,654 30,452,183
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 119,250,067 115,196,071 116,977,598 120,672,305 105,299,777
Commercial & industrial 63,922,914 66,023,866 68,930,751 62,021,304 64,956,570
Consumer & Other 4,902,852 4,538,637 4,555,112 4,378,029 4,572,607
Total loans 331,026,334 319,868,659 319,946,341 311,889,122 294,063,658
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,099,953- (3,122,503- (3,141,203- (3,179,637- (3,179,637-
Total loans, net 327,926,381 316,746,156 316,805,138 308,709,485 290,884,021
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 3,015,551 3,171,482 3,277,724 2,918,754 2,822,403
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,184,253 1,195,948 1,200,762 1,202,582 1,259,139
Bank owned life insurance 5,441,454 5,410,102 5,378,503 5,347,738 5,317,491
Accrued interest and other assets 8,071,091 8,170,560 8,585,760 7,650,569 7,703,693
Total Assets- 490,312,350 - 489,616,235 - 485,937,864 - 477,678,747 - 456,237,997
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand- 148,975,933 - 160,085,795 - 134,783,120 - 138,110,569 - 143,205,484
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 26,391,254 34,875,562 26,611,844 24,968,600 39,203,360
Money market and savings 188,243,994 174,359,420 186,610,551 178,569,935 162,563,677
Time deposits 46,027,527 36,675,567 41,519,108 35,936,500 44,568,676
Total deposits 409,638,708 405,996,344 389,524,623 377,585,604 389,541,197
Borrowings 33,269,423 36,286,906 50,000,000 55,000,000 23,000,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,867,802 5,376,494 5,211,202 4,705,376 3,952,095
Total liabilities 447,775,933 447,659,744 444,735,825 437,290,980 416,493,292
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock and APIC 37,988,844 37,871,816 37,701,986 37,552,889 37,389,068
Retained earnings 5,114,724 4,662,166 4,104,143 3,497,084 3,043,502
Accum other comprehensive income (567,151- (577,491- (604,090- (662,206- (687,865-
Total shareholders' equity 42,536,417 41,956,491 41,202,039 40,387,767 39,744,705
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity- 490,312,350 - 489,616,235 - 485,937,864 - 477,678,747 - 456,237,997
First PacificBancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly
(Unaudited)
Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees- 5,234,634- 5,380,149- 5,478,759- 5,056,534- 4,788,107
Debt securities 461,373 464,580 456,576 464,333 462,472
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 436,775 348,027 333,642 413,487 339,864
Total interest income 6,132,782 6,192,756 6,268,977 5,934,354 5,590,443
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 1,741,409 1,907,127 1,766,021 1,897,025 1,812,760
Borrowings 214,829 218,288 393,330 127,359 219,832
Total interest expense 1,956,238 2,125,415 2,159,351 2,024,384 2,032,592
Net interest income 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851
Provision for credit losses - - - - -
Net interest income after provision 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 128,933 221,064 114,633 87,059 122,610
Sublease income - - - - 45,222
Gains (losses) on sale of assets - 27,681 29,966 - -
Gains on early payoff of debt - - - - -
Total noninterest income 128,933 248,745 144,599 87,059 167,832
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 2,322,729 2,120,441 2,114,900 2,227,827 2,119,302
Occupancy and equipment 279,474 238,252 279,715 277,107 259,480
Other expense 1,068,946 1,242,133 1,006,318 857,837 797,261
Total noninterest expense 3,671,149 3,600,826 3,400,933 3,362,771 3,176,043
Income before income tax expense 634,328 715,260 853,292 634,258 549,640
Income tax expense 181,771 157,238 246,232 180,677 157,015
Net Income- 452,557- 558,022- 607,060- 453,581- 392,625
Earnings per share basic (QTR)- 0.10- 0.13- 0.14- 0.10- 0.09
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735
First PacificBancorp
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
($$ in thousands except per share data) 1st Qtr4th Qtr3rd Qtr2nd Qtr1st Qtr
EARNINGS
Net interest income- 4,177 4,067 4,110 3,910 3,558
Provision for loan losses- 0 0 0 0 0
Noninterest income- 129 249 145 87 168
Noninterest expense- 3,671 3,601 3,401 3,363 3,176
Income tax expense- 182 157 246 181 157
Net income- 453 558 607 454 393
Earnings per share basic- 0.10 0.13 0.14 0.10 0.09
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735
Ending shares outstanding 4,384,716 4,346,810 4,344,241 4,335,678 4,335,088
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.39- 0.48- 0.52- 0.41- 0.37-
Return on average common equity 4.35- 5.33- 5.92- 4.55- 4.05-
Yield on loans 6.66- 6.74- 6.88- 6.85- 6.79-
Yield on earning assets 5.50- 5.50- 5.61- 5.53- 5.44-
Cost of deposits 1.75- 1.91- 1.85- 1.95- 2.00-
Cost of funding 1.88- 2.02- 2.07- 2.02- 2.12-
Net interest margin 3.74- 3.61- 3.68- 3.65- 3.46-
Efficiency ratio 85.3- 83.4- 79.9- 84.1- 85.2-
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.45- 8.35- 8.25- 8.22- 8.46-
Book value (BV) per common share- 9.70 9.65 9.48 9.32 9.17
Tangible BV per common share- 9.43 9.38 9.21 9.04 8.88
ASSET QUALITY
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)- 23 0 0 0 0
Allowance for credit losses (loans)- 3,100 3,123 3,141 3,180 3,180
Allowance to total loans 0.94- 0.98- 0.98- 1.02- 1.08-
Nonperforming loans- 1,541 1,200 858 1,015 849
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total loans- 331,026 319,869 319,946 311,889 294,064
Total assets- 490,312 489,616 485,938 477,679 456,238
Deposits- 409,639 405,996 389,525 377,586 389,541
Loans to deposits 80.8- 78.8- 82.1- 82.6- 75.5-
Shareholders' equity- 42,536 41,956 41,202 40,388 39,745
Full-time equivalent employees 49 48 46 47 46
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)
Total loans- 318,801 316,836 315,976 295,970 286,119
Earning assets- 452,508 446,590 443,150 430,237 416,486
Total assets- 469,493 464,251 459,678 445,557 430,891
Deposits- 403,573 396,716 378,916 389,840 368,363
Shareholders' equity- 42,178 41,498 40,681 39,963 39,326

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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