Kalyon PV has launched a new 1 GW solar cell factory in Ankara, raising its total cell production capacity to 2.1 GWTurkish solar module manufacturer Kalyon PV announced it started manufacturing activities at its new solar cell factory in Ankara, Turkey. In a filing with the Turkish stock exchange, the company said the manufacturing facility has a capacity of 1 GW. "With the implementation of this investment, our cell production capacity has now reached 2.1 GW per year," the statement reads. The company currently operates in Ankara another 1.9 GW module factory including a 1.1 GW cell production. ...

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