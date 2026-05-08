Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Opening of the Atlanta, GA Branch Office

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp. - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of the Atlanta, Georgia Location led by Leslie Netter.

Leslie is an experienced wealth management adviser with over 28 years of experience as a financial professional. Prior to becoming a financial adviser, Les was employed as a Certified Public Accountant for over 23 years with various Fortune 500 companies and a 'Big 8' CPA firm. In 1998 he started in the financial sector with Citigroup until 2006 when he moved on to Morgan Stanley as Vice President and Financial Advisor. In 2015 Les then became a First Vice President--Wealth Management at UBS Financial for the next 10 years. Prior to joining Aegis Les had returned to Morgan Stanley.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Les' unwavering commitment to his clients is impressive and we are confident he will continue to grow and thrive with the support of Aegis' advanced capabilities, stability and cutting-edge technology. Aegis continues to offer a compelling alternative for wirehouse advisers."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Les is a well-respected adviser who goes above and beyond to meet the personalized financial goals of his clients. In addition to his arrival, we are also excited to expand our presence with the opening of the Atlanta office. The Atlanta metropolitan area's economy is the tenth largest in the country."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA/SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-opening-of-the-atlanta-ga-branch-o-1165332