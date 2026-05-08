Digitunity: AI Workforce Investments Risk Falling Short Without Computer Ownership

More than 32.9 million Americans lack a computer at home, limiting participation in AI-driven education and workforce programs

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Federal agencies have recently launched a wave of AI training initiatives spanning workforce development, education, and small business support. Digitunity's new analysis identifies the prerequisite those programs share and the infrastructure gap that limits their success.

The Missing Prerequisite for AI Literacy: Computer Ownership and AI-Ready Education and Workforce Systems, draws on latest federal policy guidance, American Community Survey data, and Digitunity's analysis of computer ownership gaps across key populations to show that computer ownership is not a complementary support to AI workforce development, but a foundational requirement.

The Department of Labor's AI Literacy Framework already identifies device access as "integral" to any AI literacy program design. The White House and the Departments of Labor and Education have each directed funding and program design toward AI skill development. Yet there is a growing disconnect between policy intent and system readiness. While funding and program design are advancing, the infrastructure required to support widespread participation remains uneven, particularly when it comes to sustained computer ownership.

The gap is concentrated among those already navigating barriers to economic mobility. One in three adults without a high school diploma lacks a computer at home. Individuals not in the labor force are more than four times as likely to be without a computing device as those who are employed. One in ten unemployed people relied solely on a smartphone to access the internet, which is a significant constraint in a job market increasingly shaped by AI.

The report outlines what a coordinated, systems-level response requires: reliable pathways for devices to move from corporate and institutional sources into communities, local organizations equipped to deliver them alongside training, and public funding streams that treat computer ownership as a core program component rather than an external factor.

Download the full report

32.9 million in the U.S. don't have a computer at home, which means they can't fully participate in today's economy, access education, or workforce development opportunities such as AI training programs. The problem isn't a shortage of devices. It's the absence of a coordinated system to get them to the people who need them. Digitunity is building that system. As a national nonprofit, we connect existing programs, advocate for supportive policies, and work with public and private partners to make computer ownership possible for everyone, at scale, with durable outcomes. Learn more at digitunity.org.

Contact:

Miye McCullough

pr@digitunity.org

SOURCE: Digitunity

Policy&Funder AI Piece

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-workforce-investments-risk-falling-short-without-computer-owne-1164403