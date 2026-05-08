FLOW Intelligence Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI Decisioning Platform to Help Multifamily Operators Capture Untapped Revenue

Purpose-built platform overlays operators' existing tech stack, connects marketing, leasing and retention signals, recommends action and executes early enough to change outcomes

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / FLOW Intelligence, a Chicago-based technology company, today launched its category-creating, AI-powered decisioning platform purpose-built for multifamily owners and operators. FLOW acts as the decision layer above an operator's existing property management, marketing and leasing systems. It connects performance data across the full tech stack, surfaces AI-driven recommendations and executes approved actions directly within connected systems, resulting in increased profits. Early operator engagements have already demonstrated significant revenue lift, measurable cost savings and operational efficiencies across thousands of units.

"Operators lose millions every year - not from bad strategy, but from decisions that happen too late," said David Wolf, founder and CEO of FLOW Intelligence. "Revenue sabotage can happen when pricing adjustments lag the market, marketing dollars fund channels no one can prove are working or renewal opportunities are missed before anyone flags them. However, data to prevent all of this exists inside their systems; it's just trapped in tools that were never designed to talk to each other. With FLOW, we are the first to bring to the market technology that is capable of connecting the dots and taking action."

What sets FLOW apart is that it integrates with existing systems of record - PMS, CRM, marketing and ad platforms, internet listing service (ILS) feeds, and other line-of-business applications - creating a single intelligence layer across the full portfolio. FLOW's closed-loop architecture analyzes performance, surfaces AI-driven recommendations, executes approved actions within connected systems and measures outcomes so it is continuously learning and improving.

For example, FLOW's analysis of a pilot customer's performance revealed that most ILS spend was redundant with multiple channels billing for the same leads. Within 30 days, the client eliminated $17,000/month in underperforming ILS spend with zero reduction in leases sourced by reducing the total marketing spend by 25%, cutting broker commissions 40% year-over-year and redirecting qualified traffic to direct channels. Across the full portfolio, the estimated annual impact was approximately $1.9 million.

"Multifamily owners and operators have invested heavily in tools that store data, but not in those that help them act on it. FLOW was built to connect what's fragmented, surface what matters and execute within coordinated systems early enough to meaningfully change outcomes. AI isn't the product. Giving owners and operators decision ownership and automated actions is," said Wolf.

FLOW's interface is designed around how operator teams actually work. The platform's Action Center surfaces prioritized recommendations across marketing, leasing and asset management - each with projected outcomes and one-click approval. Its conversational AI layer lets teams ask questions in plain language, drill into any metric and understand the "why" behind every recommendation before acting.

For more information, visit www.flowoptimize.ai.

About FLOW Intelligence:

FLOW Intelligence is a decisioning and orchestration platform purpose-built for multifamily owners and operators. Founded by David Wolf, the Chicago-based company uses conversational, agentic AI to recover millions in revenue lost to disconnected marketing, leasing and retention systems. FLOW synthesizes data across an operator's full tech stack - property management, marketing, leasing and CRM platforms - to create a real-time understanding of portfolio performance, surface AI-driven recommendations, and execute approved actions directly within connected systems, early enough to change outcomes.

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Editors:

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Traci Failla, tfailla@taylorjohnson.com, (312) 267-4516, or Kim Manning, kmanning@taylorjohnson.com, (312) 267-4527.

Image Captions:

1. FLOW Homepage: FLOW uses conversational, agentic AI to create a decisioning and orchestration infrastructure that recovers millions in unrealized revenue lost to disconnected marketing, leasing and retention systems.

Additional images available at this Dropbox link.

SOURCE: FLOW Intelligence

2. FLOW Homepage

1. David Wolf of FLOW

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Bio_David Wolf of FLOW Intelligence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/flow-intelligence-launches-first-of-its-kind-ai-decisioning-platf-1164659