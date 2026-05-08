Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Marcelo Orrego, Governor of San Juan, Juan Pablo Perea, Minister of Mining, and Gustavo Fernández, Minister of Production, joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to open the market in celebration of the Expo San Juan Minera 2026.





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Expo San Juan Minera 2026 ("San Juan International Mining Expo") is Argentina's premier mining exhibition, bringing together more than 500 companies, industry leaders, government authorities, investors and international delegations. Held in one of the country's most important mining hubs, the event serves as a platform for investment promotion, business development and institutional dialogue across the global mining industry.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from government, the mining industry, the financial sector and the diplomatic community, including National Mining Secretary Luis Lucero and Canadian Ambassador Stewart Wheeler.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange