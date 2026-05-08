ANTHBOT Announces Marc ter Stegen as Global Brand Ambassador

A partnership built on shared values: precision, consistency, and trust in performance.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT, a leading innovator of robotic lawn care solutions, has announced a partnership with one of the world's most accomplished goalkeepers, Marc ter Stegen, who will serve as Global Brand Ambassador. The collaboration marks a step in the company's expansion across international markets, as ANTHBOT continues to advance robotic lawn care for residential users.

ANTHBOT's robotic mowers combine multi-sensor fusion and advanced robotic perception with precision cutting systems engineered for consistent results. The robots navigate complex lawn environments without supervision and deliver an even, clean finish across varied terrain - performing quietly and consistently, with the kind of precision homeowners notice only in the outcome: a lawn that simply looks right, week after week.

"For me, performance comes down to consistency and focus over time," said ter Stegen. "ANTHBOT fits naturally into daily life - always working in the background, rarely noticed, yet ensuring the result is there when it matters."

"Marc embodies the discipline and quiet confidence that define ANTHBOT," said Vic Zhou, CEO of ANTHBOT. "This partnership goes beyond visibility - it's about a shared belief that real performance shows up in the result, not the spotlight."

The partnership will roll out through an integrated campaign across key international markets in the coming months, spanning broadcast, digital, and on-the-ground experiences. Further details on the campaign's creative direction will be shared closer to launch.

For homeowners, robotic lawn care is becoming a quiet fixture of everyday life - performing in the background, delivering consistently, asking little in return. ANTHBOT is building for that future, one lawn at a time.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT delivers robotic lawn care for residential users, combining AI, multi-sensor navigation, and autonomous operation in a single integrated system. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Contact:

ANTHBOT PR Team

pr@anthbot.com

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