Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 16:12 Uhr
243 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MountAIn; Alif Semiconductor: MountAIn disrupts Edge AI landscape to Deliver Cloud-Grade Computer Vision Stack on Alif Semiconductor's Ensemble and Balletto Processors

GRENOBLE, France and PLEASANTON, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a 2026 CES Innovation Award, MountAIn enables frictionless deployment of high-precision AI models fully optimised for Alif's ultra-low-power hardware to eliminate the need for power-hungry chipsets.
Python developers can now slash development time from 12 months to minutes while achieving a 3x reduction in memory usage to run computer vision models.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/mountain-and-alif-semiconductors/9397851-en-ai-cloud-computing-balletto-processors

MountAIn SAS, an award-winning AI orchestration company and 2026 CES Innovation Award honoree, today announced a strategic partnership with Alif Semiconductor to revolutionize Computer Vision at the extreme edge.

The combined hardware-software solution is engineered to serve high-demand mass markets, enabling the next generation of smart cameras, smart glasses, smart factories, health tech, and smart home appliances.

Historically, device manufacturers and developers faced a frustrating trade-off: use expensive, power-hungry MPUs to run complex vision AI, or settle for limited AI performance on cost-effective MCUs. MountAIn's proprietary "AI Booster" middleware is acting as an intelligent bridge, orchestrating Alif's internal processors to maximize speed (FPS) while compressing memory usage by 3x.

A Game-Changer for the Edge AI Ecosystem

For Device Manufacturers (OEMs/ODMs): MPU Power at MCU Economics

  • Ultra-Low Power: Manufacturers can now integrate vision models into battery-powered devices operating under a strict 100 mW power envelope.
  • Uncompromised Precision: Deliver cloud-equivalent model resolution and accuracy directly on the edge, without the traditional cost or thermal penalties.

For AI Developers: From Python to Silicon in Just One Click

  • Developer Democratization: Python-centric AI specialists can seamlessly deploy models directly to Alif MCUs
  • Months to Minutes: MountAIn's single-click compiler completely eliminates the firmware bottleneck

"The Edge AI industry has been forced to choose between expensive, power-hungry MPUs and cost-efficient MCUs" said Vincent Huard, CEO of MountAIn. "We believe that 'Embedded AI' shouldn't require a PhD in firmware optimization. We are on a mission to Deliver cloud-grade vision at MCU economics and to unlock entirely new use cases."

"To truly democratize Edge AI and scale it across billions of smart devices, developers need hardware that delivers extreme efficiency without sacrificing capability," said Reza Kazerounian, President and Co-Founder of Alif Semiconductor. "By pairing MountAIn's 1-click software infrastructure with the native power of our Ensemble and Balletto processor families, we are giving the market exactly that."

MountAIn and Alif Semiconductor will be present at the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, May 11-13, 2026.

Contacts:

David Nahmani
david@mountainedge.ai

Alexandra Kazerounian
alexandra.kazerounian@alifsemi.co

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvgAMsjovfk
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975023/MountAIn_IBEX_Core.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975035/MountAin_and_Alif_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mountain-disrupts-edge-ai-landscape-to-deliver-cloud-grade-computer-vision-stack-on-alif-semiconductors-ensemble-and-balletto-processors-302767008.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.