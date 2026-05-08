Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - (TSX: PAYG) - Brompton Global Equity HighPay ETF ("PAYG") announces distributions in the amount of $0.20 per unit for record dates in May 2026, as follows:

Record Dates Payment Dates May 15, 2026 May 26, 2026 May 29, 2026 June 8, 2026

About Brompton Funds

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296637

Source: Brompton Funds Limited