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PR Newswire
08.05.2026 16:30 Uhr
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Rokid's Record-Breaking Japan Crowdfunding Fuels its Rapid Global Expansion

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human-computer interaction, has raised over US$2.58 million from more than 5,000 backers on Japan's Makuake crowdfunding campaign for the Rokid Glasses, becoming the most successful AI glasses crowdfunding project in the platform's history. This milestone followed the campaign's initial success, having raised over $636,000 in the first 12 hours and $1.27 million in 10 days, deepening its presence in a key market in Asia.

Building on this momentum, Rokid is expanding rapidly to global markets. In April, the company officially entered Europe with the launch of the Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Neo in Germany, alongside a dedicated regional e-commerce website. Ahead of the official launch, Rokid strengthened its presence by connecting with regional industry experts and more than 23 top local media, such as Golem, Chip.de, and Deutsche Welle TV, at Hannover Messe 2026.

Earlier in the same month, the Rokid Glasses launched in Indonesia, anchoring its foothold to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia. PT Denka Pratama Indonesia was selected as Rokid's official distributor. The launch event was attended by various industry members, including representatives from TikTok, Blibli, Shopee, and others, as well as members of Indonesia's Office of the Vice President.

"The excitement around smart glasses has never been higher and we are fully committed to meeting consumer expectations," said Zoro Zhao, general manager of Rokid Global. "Delivering meaningful experiences with smart glasses means more than using emerging technologies like AI; it also requires designs that are comfortable and intuitive. On this front, we're meeting with global experts to better understand how we can improve."

Today, Rokid's innovations are available in more than 100 countries and regions. The company's international business has grown by 300 percent year-on-year.

Fostering an open global smart glasses ecosystem

Rokid's market expansion aligns with advances in processing power and connectivity, as AI interaction shifts from chat interfaces to real-world experiences. Both Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Neo leverage Rokid's Open AI Ecosystem-the first platform enabling smart glasses to support multiple large language models without lock-in-to deliver rich, on-demand information about the physical world.

To foster innovation within the industry, Rokid has built an open global development platform with over 30,000 registered developers. In addition to providing technical resources to developers, Rokid is also collaborating with institutions such as MIT, Stanford University, and the University of Tokyo.

The Rokid Glasses and the Rokid Ai Glasses Neo are available on Rokid's global store and Amazon.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 30,000 registered developers. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

For more information, visit global.rokid.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rokids-record-breaking-japan-crowdfunding-fuels-its-rapid-global-expansion-302767028.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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