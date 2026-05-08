Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Alaska Pacific Energy Corp. (OTCID: ASKE) today announced that AIMusicDistribution.com, its technology-driven music distribution platform, has achieved a new series of operational milestones as the Company continues expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving digital music infrastructure market. AIMusicDistribution.com has now distributed more than 200 albums, over 500 singles, and more than 2,000 individual tracks, while surpassing 500 active users on the platform.

The Company believes these milestones are significant not only because of their scale, but because they reflect continued organic adoption by independent artists seeking a modern, low-friction, globally connected music distribution solution. According to the platform's published value proposition, AIMusicDistribution.com enables artists to distribute to more than 120 streaming and download platforms worldwide, including Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music, while maintaining full ownership of their music and avoiding upfront costs.

Growth Milestones Reflect Strong Organic Traction

Management believes the pace of user and catalog growth demonstrates increasing demand for creator-first infrastructure in the independent music sector. In a prior public update issued in late April 2026, AIMusicDistribution.com reported surpassing 200 active users and approaching 1,000 distributed tracks, including more than 100 albums and over 200 singles, with no money spent on marketing or paid advertising. The Company views the platform's current scale of 500+ active users and 2,000+ distributed tracks as evidence of meaningful momentum in a short period of time.

This growth has been supported by a platform model designed to reduce friction at every step of the release process. AIMusicDistribution.com emphasizes simple onboarding, one-click global distribution, transparent reporting, and artist control, all of which are increasingly important differentiators in a crowded distribution landscape.

AIMusicDistribution.com Platform Overview

AIMusicDistribution.com is positioned as a professional distribution platform built for independent artists, labels, managers, and catalog owners seeking broad platform reach without surrendering rights or taking on traditional upfront distribution costs. The platform states that users can upload music once and launch across 120+ global platforms, with releases capable of going live in as little as 24 hours depending on platform processing timelines.

Among the platform's most important features is its artist-rights model. AIMusicDistribution.com states that artists keep 100% ownership of their music, masters, and copyrights, and can cancel while retaining control of their catalog. The platform also promotes a no-upfront-cost structure, with no monthly fees, no upload charges, and no hidden costs, aligning the platform economically with artist success through a transparent revenue-share approach.

In addition to distribution, AIMusicDistribution.com offers a centralized analytics experience intended to help users better understand and monetize their audiences. According to the platform's analytics materials, users can track live stream counts, revenue, downloads, audience geography, platform-by-platform performance, trend data, and top-performing tracks from a single dashboard. The platform also highlights transparent royalty tracking, stating that artists can review earnings per stream, per platform, and per territory with full visibility into payout-related data.

Why This Matters for Shareholders

Alaska Pacific Energy Corp. believes the development of AIMusicDistribution.com represents more than a product milestone; it represents the continued buildout of a scalable digital platform business that may contribute to long-term shareholder value creation. As the independent creator economy continues expanding and artists increasingly seek alternatives to legacy distribution models, management believes platforms that combine broad reach, transparent economics, and streamlined technology may be well positioned to capture market share.

The Company views the current milestone set as especially encouraging because it suggests that user adoption and catalog growth can occur without heavy customer acquisition spending. A business that can acquire users organically, deepen catalog volume, and centralize valuable performance and royalty data may have multiple pathways to scale, including recurring monetization, premium creator tools, strategic partnerships, and increased platform stickiness over time.

For shareholders, the significance lies in the combination of measurable traction and operational efficiency. More users can lead to more releases, more releases can lead to larger catalog depth, and a larger catalog can strengthen the platform's recurring economic potential while improving brand visibility among artists and rights holders.

Management Statement

"These milestones reflect the continued execution of our strategy to build AIMusicDistribution.com into a serious infrastructure platform for the independent music community," said a spokesperson on behalf of Alaska Pacific Energy Corp. "Surpassing 200 albums, 500 singles, 2,000 tracks, and 500 active users demonstrates that artists are responding to a platform built around reach, ownership, speed, and transparency."

The spokesperson continued, "We believe AIMusicDistribution.com is addressing a real need in the market by removing legacy barriers that have historically made distribution more expensive, less transparent, and less artist-friendly. Our goal is to continue expanding the platform's capabilities, improving the artist experience, and building a technology asset that supports long-term growth and long-term shareholder value."

Strategic Positioning of AIMusicDistribution.com

Management believes AIMusicDistribution.com is differentiated by its combination of global distribution access, real-time analytics, artist ownership protections, and frictionless pricing structure. The platform's message - free distribution, no upfront cost, artist control, and real-time reporting - is designed to appeal directly to independent creators who want reach and transparency without surrendering rights.

The Company also believes the broader market backdrop remains favorable for digital music infrastructure businesses. Music streaming remains the dominant way audiences consume music globally, and industry commentary continues to point to rapid changes in creator workflows, AI-assisted production, and distribution standards. Within that environment, management believes AIMusicDistribution.com is building a strong foundation for further growth in users, releases, and platform engagement.

About AIMusicDistribution.com

AIMusicDistribution.com is a technology-focused music distribution platform designed to help independent artists distribute singles and albums worldwide with zero upfront cost, maintain 100% ownership of their work, and access real-time analytics across more than 120 platforms from a unified dashboard. The platform is built to streamline release workflows, reduce friction, improve transparency, and give artists greater control over how their music is launched, tracked, and monetized.

Learn more at AIMusicDistribution.com.

About Alaska Pacific Energy Corp.

Alaska Pacific Energy Corp. is publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol ASKE and is advancing its strategic focus through the development and expansion of digital platform assets including AIMusicDistribution.com. The Company is committed to pursuing disciplined growth, technology-enabled operating models, and initiatives intended to support long-term shareholder value.

Additional information is available at OTC Markets - ASKE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated growth, platform expansion, future monetization opportunities, strategic positioning, and long-term shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Alaska Pacific Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296643

Source: Alaska Pacific Energy Corp.