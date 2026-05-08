Nosa Plugs AB: Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting of Nosa Plugs AB (publ) held on 8 May 2026

The shareholders of Nosa Plugs AB (publ) held the Annual General Meeting at the company's premises on Friday, 8 May 2026. Below is a summary of the most important resolutions adopted at the meeting.

Annual Report

The Annual Report and the Auditor's Report were presented and adopted.



Discharge from Liability

The meeting resolved to grant discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer.



Remuneration

The meeting resolved that remuneration to the Chairman of the Board shall amount to a total of SEK 120,000 (previous year: SEK 120,000).



The remuneration to the auditing firm was resolved to be paid in accordance with approved and reasonable invoicing.



Board of Directors

The meeting resolved to re-elect Dan Josefsberg, Johan Prom, Dan Mangell, Anders Håkansson, and Tomas Ludvigsson, and to elect Per Mattsson as a new ordinary Board member. Furthermore, Dan Josefsberg was re-elected Chairman of the Board.



Auditor

The meeting resolved to re-elect Forvis Mazars AB as the company's auditing firm. It was noted that the authorized public accountant Samuel Bjälkemo will continue to serve as the company's auditor in charge.



Authorization for the Board of Directors to Resolve on New Share Issues

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors, until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on new issues of shares, convertible instruments and/or warrants, with or without preferential rights for the company's shareholders, involving an increase in the share capital of not more than SEK 3,000,000, corresponding to a maximum of 60,000,000 new shares.



Resolution on the Issuance of Warrants to New Key Employees and Consultants within the Company's Incentive Program

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to carry out an issue comprising a maximum of 600,000 warrants entitling the holders to subscribe for an equal number of shares for new key employees and certain consultants within the framework of the company's incentive program. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share in the company at a subscription price corresponding to 300% of the volume-weighted average price quoted for the company's share on First North Growth Market during the period from 24 April 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026. Subscription for shares may take place during the period from 1 October 2029 up to and including 30 June 2031. For each acquired warrant, market-based compensation calculated in accordance with the Black & Scholes model shall be paid.



Resolution Regarding Shareholder Proposal on the Issuance of Warrants to Members of the Board of Directors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with a proposal from shareholders, to carry out an issue comprising a maximum of 2,800,000 warrants entitling the holders to subscribe for an equal number of shares directed to members of the Board of Directors of the company and its subsidiaries. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share in the company at a subscription price corresponding to 300% of the volume-weighted average price quoted for the company's share on First North Growth Market during the period from 24 April 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026. Subscription for shares may take place during the period from 1 October 2029 up to and including 30 June 2031. For each acquired warrant, market-based compensation calculated in accordance with the Black & Scholes model shall be paid.



Address by the Chief Executive Officer

In his address, the company's CEO Adrian Liljefors commented on the 2025 financial year.



For further information, please visit the company's website www.nosaplugs.com or contact:

CEO Adrian Liljefors, Adrian.liljefors@nosaplugs.com



Nosa Plugs AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For further information:

Adrian Liljefors, CEO Nosa Plugs AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@nosaplugs.com

About NOSA:

NOSA Plugs AB (publ) is a Swedish medical technology company that has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 16 March 2023, under the ticker "NOSA". FNCA Sweden AB acts as the company's Certified Adviser.

The publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

NOSA's press releases are available at:

https://nosaplugs.com/sv/investerare/